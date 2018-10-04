Frances Arnold was the first to use directed evolution to produce new, more active enzymes, in research published in 1993. She started by editing the genes in the bacteria that expressed an enzyme, then grew the bugs on plates full of casein and an organic solvent. If the enzyme worked, it would "eat" the casein and leave a clear ring around the bacteria colony. Arnold then selected the bacteria with the biggest rings around them, and repeated the process four times. The end result was an enzyme that was 256 times more active than normal.