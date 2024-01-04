Mercedes-Benz skyscraper adds some automotive style to Dubai skyline

The hottest trend in automotive design is... architecture, apparently. Following high-profile projects by Bentley, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz is the latest vehicle company to get serious about residential construction. The firm is planning a new supertall skyscraper that will be constructed in Dubai.

The project, officially named Mercedes-Benz Places in Dubai, is a collaboration with Binghatti Properties, which is the developer that's also behind yet another automotive architecture project, Bugatti's upcoming car elevator skyscraper. Details are light at this early stage, but the single render provided shows that the building will culminate with a curving roofline and its facade will be imprinted with Mercedes-Benz's logo.

It will reach an impressive supertall height of 341 m (1,118 ft). To put that into perspective, it'll be taller than London's Shard, as well as the Eiffel Tower, though of course will by dwarfed by the 828-m (2,716.5-ft) Burj Khalifa nearby, which is the tallest building in the world. The interior of the 65-floor building will be used to host luxurious residential spaces, with a focus on smart home tech.

"Binghatti and Mercedes-Benz have been defining the details on this project for over a year," explained Binghatti's press release. "During this time, the main focus has been on creating a customer-centered approach that places the needs of future residents at the forefront of the experience. The Mercedes-Benz design philosophy revolving around Sensual Purity is a driving force behind the project's architecture, creating timeless and beautiful spaces in an oasis of serenity and purity. By combining smart home technologies with intelligent mobility solutions, Mercedes-Benz Places Dubai aims to redefine comfort and convenience in a modern living space."

More information is expected in the coming weeks, though Zawya reports that Mercedes-Benz Places in Dubai is due to be completed in 2026.

