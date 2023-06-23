Lamborghini motors into house design with car-inspired luxury villas

Many of the world's premier car designers have developed a surprisingly keen interest in architecture lately. Alongside similar projects by Aston Martin, Porsche, Bugatti and Bentley, Lamborghini has now decided to get serious about its architectural ambitions, revealing plans for a number of high-end villas in Spain.

At first glance, Lamborghini's increasing enthusiasm for architectural design seems a bit of a head-scratcher. However, there's serious money to be made in lending its name to luxury housing. For example, its prior Dubai development was in such high demand that it sold out before it has even been built.

This latest project is named Tierra Viva and will consist of 53 exclusive villas situated on a sloping site near the village of Behanavís, outside Marbella, which has long been a favorite destination for the rich and famous. The villas will come in three different styles and will be positioned to make sure the residents can enjoy excellent panoramic views of the nearby Mediterranean.

According to Lamborghini, the homes themselves are inspired by its iconic supercar designs, though it's a case of subtle motifs and lines that will resonate with those in the know, rather than something so obvious as a Huracán or Revuelto-shaped home.

Tierra Viva is being developed in collaboration with luxury real estate company Dar Global Lamborghini

The villas will include between four and six bedrooms, direct car access, large swimming pools, multiple terraces, and lush gardens. The interiors, meanwhile, will be finished in high-end materials that are inspired by the Lamborghini style, with polished marble floors, leather furnishing, and expansive glazing that puts the focus on that view. There will also be security 24/7 and doubtless some shared amenities too.

Further details are still light at this early stage and we've no news on the expected pricing, though these are definitely not being marketed as starter homes. The project is being developed in collaboration with luxury real-estate company Dar Global and is expected to be completed sometime in 2027.

Sources: Lamborghini, Dar Global