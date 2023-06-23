© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

Lamborghini motors into house design with car-inspired luxury villas

By Adam Williams
June 23, 2023
Lamborghini motors into house design with car-inspired luxury villas
Tierra Viva is expected to be completed sometime in 2027
Tierra Viva is expected to be completed sometime in 2027
View 12 Images
Tierra Viva is expected to be completed sometime in 2027
1/12
Tierra Viva is expected to be completed sometime in 2027
Tierra Viva will be located on a hill in the countryside near Marbella, in Spain's Andalucia region
2/12
Tierra Viva will be located on a hill in the countryside near Marbella, in Spain's Andalucia region
Tierra Viva's villas will contain between four and six bedrooms
3/12
Tierra Viva's villas will contain between four and six bedrooms
Tierra Viva's interiors will open up to the outside with sliding doors and windows
4/12
Tierra Viva's interiors will open up to the outside with sliding doors and windows
Tierra Viva's villas will come with private swimming pools and spacious gardens
5/12
Tierra Viva's villas will come with private swimming pools and spacious gardens
Tierra Viva's villas will feature multiple terrace areas and balconies
6/12
Tierra Viva's villas will feature multiple terrace areas and balconies
We've no word yet on how much Tierra Viva's villas will cost, but they won't be cheap
7/12
We've no word yet on how much Tierra Viva's villas will cost, but they won't be cheap
Tierra Viva will include a total of 53 homes, which will be divided into three different styles
8/12
Tierra Viva will include a total of 53 homes, which will be divided into three different styles
Tierra Viva's interior designs will put the focus on the view outside with generous glazing
9/12
Tierra Viva's interior designs will put the focus on the view outside with generous glazing
The overall design of Tierra Viva's homes will be influenced by Lamborghini's supercars
10/12
The overall design of Tierra Viva's homes will be influenced by Lamborghini's supercars
Tierra Viva is being developed in collaboration with luxury real estate company Dar Global
11/12
Tierra Viva is being developed in collaboration with luxury real estate company Dar Global
Tierra Viva's interiors will be finished in high-end materials like marble and leather
12/12
Tierra Viva's interiors will be finished in high-end materials like marble and leather
View gallery - 12 images

Many of the world's premier car designers have developed a surprisingly keen interest in architecture lately. Alongside similar projects by Aston Martin, Porsche, Bugatti and Bentley, Lamborghini has now decided to get serious about its architectural ambitions, revealing plans for a number of high-end villas in Spain.

At first glance, Lamborghini's increasing enthusiasm for architectural design seems a bit of a head-scratcher. However, there's serious money to be made in lending its name to luxury housing. For example, its prior Dubai development was in such high demand that it sold out before it has even been built.

This latest project is named Tierra Viva and will consist of 53 exclusive villas situated on a sloping site near the village of Behanavís, outside Marbella, which has long been a favorite destination for the rich and famous. The villas will come in three different styles and will be positioned to make sure the residents can enjoy excellent panoramic views of the nearby Mediterranean.

According to Lamborghini, the homes themselves are inspired by its iconic supercar designs, though it's a case of subtle motifs and lines that will resonate with those in the know, rather than something so obvious as a Huracán or Revuelto-shaped home.

Tierra Viva is being developed in collaboration with luxury real estate company Dar Global
Tierra Viva is being developed in collaboration with luxury real estate company Dar Global

The villas will include between four and six bedrooms, direct car access, large swimming pools, multiple terraces, and lush gardens. The interiors, meanwhile, will be finished in high-end materials that are inspired by the Lamborghini style, with polished marble floors, leather furnishing, and expansive glazing that puts the focus on that view. There will also be security 24/7 and doubtless some shared amenities too.

Further details are still light at this early stage and we've no news on the expected pricing, though these are definitely not being marketed as starter homes. The project is being developed in collaboration with luxury real-estate company Dar Global and is expected to be completed sometime in 2027.

Sources: Lamborghini, Dar Global

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

ArchitectureLamborghiniBuilding and ConstructionLuxuryHomeHouse
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!