Bugatti's amazing tower will allow owners to drive up to their penthouses

Dubai isn't exactly lacking in eye-catching skyscrapers, but a new tower by automotive brand Bugatti and developer Binghatti is sure to turn heads. The stunning building will host luxury residences and include a pair of car elevators, allowing well-heeled owners to drive their Centodieci right up to their penthouse suite.

Bugatti Residences will be located in Dubai's Business Bay. Judging from the renders available, the building's design is reminiscent of Zaha Hadid's more ambitious output and will combine a twisting curvy form with an eye-catching silvery exterior.

Finer details, such as its height and structural system are still lacking at this early stage and we expect to learn more as the project progresses, though we do know that it will contain a collection of 171 Riviera Mansions residences and 11 Sky Mansion penthouses, each boasting a unique bespoke layout.

As you'd expect, the amenities will also be significant, including a beach area designed to replicate the je ne sais quoi of the French Riviera in Dubai (referencing Bugatti's French roots), plus a private pool, jacuzzi spa, and fitness club. By far the most interesting feature however will be the tower's two garage-to-penthouse car elevators, echoing Porsche's own car elevator tower in Miami, and allowing the owner to literally drive home.

Bugatti Residences will feature an exclusive French Riviera-inspired beach area Bugatti

"Unmatched craftsmanship and exquisite finishes that set a new standard for opulence will be at the heart of the living spaces curated for Bugatti Residences, ensuring that the 'Art of Living' is reimagined for a contemporary defining era," explained Bugatti's press release. "Both penthouses and mansions offer spacious living areas adorned with the finest material selection the world has to offer. The Bugatti Residences carry a seamless blend of comfort, functionality and elegance that reflect Bugatti and Binghatti’s pre-eminence in design."

Bugatti is the latest luxury automotive firm to show a keen interest in architectural design and follows similarly opulent projects from Aston Martin and Bentley.

Source: Bugatti