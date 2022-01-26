Bentley's residential tower to be just as luxurious as its cars

Luxury carmakers Aston Martin and Porsche have dipped their toes into architectural design and now Bentley Motors is getting in on the act too with plans to bring a Bentley-branded residential tower to Miami. Construction is due to begin later this year and sales for Bentley Residences Miami will open soon, with homes starting at US$4.2 million.

Details are still relatively light on the project, but we do know that it's designed by Sieger Suarez Architects in collaboration with Bentley's own design team, and is slated for the Sunny Isles Beach coastline.

While the exact height hasn't yet been disclosed, it will consist of 60 floors and will be the tallest residential tower on any US beachfront, according to Bentley. It will feature a cylindrical form and an eye-catching facade. Interestingly, it will also include some kind of car elevator, as seen in the Porsche Tower (Dezer Development is the developer behind both projects). The firm makes mention of some degree of sustainability too, but details on this are light at this early stage.

The interior of the building will consist of 200 luxury residences furnished with high-end materials and appliances. Each room will boast a private balcony, its own swimming pool, sauna and outdoor shower, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows showing off the views of the beachfront. There will also be several shared amenities, including a gym, a cinema, a golf area, and more.

"Built with luxury car owners in mind, each residence will include an in-unit multi-car garage and a patented car Dezervator [car elevator] alongside all the most desirable luxury amenities and world-class service," explained Bentley. "As guests drive down the sprawling driveway into the sales gallery, they will be greeted by an abstract, life-size floating speed form Bentley sculpture, which will live outside of the Bentley Residences tower upon completion. Additional information about the Bentley design integration will follow in 2022."

Bentley Residences Miami is due for completion in 2026.

Source: Bentley Residences Miami