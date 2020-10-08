© 2020 New Atlas
Aston Martin revs up for $7.7 million luxury home

By Adam Williams
October 08, 2020
Though it's not expected to be completed until late 2021, Sylvan Rock is already on the market for US$7.7 million
Sylvan Rock's living room will feature expansive glazing, offering views of the landscaped garden outside
In addition to the living room, Sylvan Rock will also include a separate den that's conceived as a private escape
Sylvan Rock will feature a cosy lounge area with a bar and a custom wine cellar that references Aston Martin with a cross-hatched lattice design
Sylvan Rock will boast a large outdoor pool and terrace area
Sylvan Rock is designed to blend in with natural rocky outcroppings that surround the home
Sylvan Rock will come with an impressive three car garage and an Aston Martin DBX is recommended as an excellent complement to the home, but you'll need to supply your own
Sylvan Rock is reached by a long driveway and is nestled on 55 acres (22 hectares) of private land
Visitors who enter Sylvan Rock through its lower entrance will be presented with an automotive gallery showing off the owners' cars
Sylvan Rock will include three guesthouses, which can double as remote office or homeschooling areas
Sylvan Rock's pool area will feature an outdoor kitchen for pool parties
Sylvan Rock's pool house/wellness spa will include a hot tub, sauna, and treatment rooms
Sylvan Rock's master bathroom boasts twin sinks and superb views of the landscape outside
Sylvan Rock's snug home office will be built right into the rocky outcrop that surrounds it
Sylvan Rock's three guest houses will be scattered among the home's rolling grounds
Sylvan Rock will feature a treehouse that's accessed by ladder and a net outside for stargazing, and there are hammocks below too
Sylvan Rock's dining room will be arranged around a large 10-person dining table
Sylvan Rock's master bedroom will cantilever outward and offer choice views of the surrounding landscape
Sylvan Rock's pool area will feature an outdoor lounge area
Though it's not expected to be completed until late 2021, Sylvan Rock is already on the market for US$7.7 million
After dipping its toe into architectural design with a residential condo, British luxury carmaker Aston Martin announced its plan to build dream homes for car connoisseurs with its Automotive Galleries and Lairs series. The upcoming Sylvan Rock is the first in the series and is expected to be completed in late 2021. You'll need to start saving your pennies now though, as it's on the market for a cool US$7.7 million.

A residence with the Aston Martin name attached to it was never going to be a cheap proposition and the watchword here is definitely luxury. The home is designed in collaboration with S3 Architecture and will be nestled on 55 acres (22 hectares) of private land in New York's Hudson Valley.

The home will be accessed by a long driveway and have a total floorspace of 8,430 sq ft (783 sq m). Its design is meant to blend in with nearby rocky outcroppings in what looks, from the renders available, like a stunning location and it will consist of an angular overall form with generous glazing and a blackened cedar facade. How much input Aston Martin actually had with the design is hard to judge, but the firm does say that it handled the interior, adding wood, leather, and metals for a luxurious experience.

"Sylvan Rock is a strong marriage of design sensibilities," says Cathal Loughnane, Head of Aston Martin Partnerships. "Creating a luxury residence with warm textures, bold forms and exceptional privacy is very aligned with Aston Martin's own vision. We also wanted the owner and their guests to experience the three-dimensional feel of the house in an organic way, just like you experience one of our cars – there is no single facade that dominates."

The interior will have four bedrooms and a like number of full-size bathroom suites (plus a pair of smaller toilets). Visitors who enter via the lower level entrance will walk through a car garage/showroom designed to show off the owners' vehicles. A DBX is suggested as a fine complement to the home, and you might hope they'd throw one in as a freebie considering the money this place is going for but, alas, it'll cost you extra.

Once in the home proper, visitors will then be presented with a lounge and bar with a bespoke wine cellar that nods to Aston Martin's automotive output with a cross-hatched lattice design. Other highlights include a living room, dining room, den, a swimming pool, a pool house/wellness pavilion with a hot tub, sauna, and treatment rooms, and a home office.

In addition to the main house, there are also multiple outbuildings planned. There will be three guest houses spread throughout the carefully-landscaped grounds and a triangular tree house that comes with an exterior net sleeping area and tree hammocks.

If Sylvan Rock looks like the kind of home you'd like to live in and you have the means to buy it – not to mention the cars to fill it – head to the listing to register interest.

Source: S3 Architecture

