Aston Martin revs up for $7.7 million luxury home

After dipping its toe into architectural design with a residential condo, British luxury carmaker Aston Martin announced its plan to build dream homes for car connoisseurs with its Automotive Galleries and Lairs series. The upcoming Sylvan Rock is the first in the series and is expected to be completed in late 2021. You'll need to start saving your pennies now though, as it's on the market for a cool US$7.7 million.

A residence with the Aston Martin name attached to it was never going to be a cheap proposition and the watchword here is definitely luxury. The home is designed in collaboration with S3 Architecture and will be nestled on 55 acres (22 hectares) of private land in New York's Hudson Valley.

The home will be accessed by a long driveway and have a total floorspace of 8,430 sq ft (783 sq m). Its design is meant to blend in with nearby rocky outcroppings in what looks, from the renders available, like a stunning location and it will consist of an angular overall form with generous glazing and a blackened cedar facade. How much input Aston Martin actually had with the design is hard to judge, but the firm does say that it handled the interior, adding wood, leather, and metals for a luxurious experience.

"Sylvan Rock is a strong marriage of design sensibilities," says Cathal Loughnane, Head of Aston Martin Partnerships. "Creating a luxury residence with warm textures, bold forms and exceptional privacy is very aligned with Aston Martin's own vision. We also wanted the owner and their guests to experience the three-dimensional feel of the house in an organic way, just like you experience one of our cars – there is no single facade that dominates."

Visitors who enter Sylvan Rock through its lower entrance will be presented with an automotive gallery showing off the owners' cars S3 Architecture

The interior will have four bedrooms and a like number of full-size bathroom suites (plus a pair of smaller toilets). Visitors who enter via the lower level entrance will walk through a car garage/showroom designed to show off the owners' vehicles. A DBX is suggested as a fine complement to the home, and you might hope they'd throw one in as a freebie considering the money this place is going for but, alas, it'll cost you extra.

Once in the home proper, visitors will then be presented with a lounge and bar with a bespoke wine cellar that nods to Aston Martin's automotive output with a cross-hatched lattice design. Other highlights include a living room, dining room, den, a swimming pool, a pool house/wellness pavilion with a hot tub, sauna, and treatment rooms, and a home office.

Sylvan Rock will feature a cosy lounge area with a bar and a custom wine cellar that references Aston Martin with a cross-hatched lattice design S3 Architecture

In addition to the main house, there are also multiple outbuildings planned. There will be three guest houses spread throughout the carefully-landscaped grounds and a triangular tree house that comes with an exterior net sleeping area and tree hammocks.

If Sylvan Rock looks like the kind of home you'd like to live in and you have the means to buy it – not to mention the cars to fill it – head to the listing to register interest.

Source: S3 Architecture