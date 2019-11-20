© 2019 New Atlas
Automotive

Aston Martin unveils its sports car-inspired DBX SUV

By Aaron Turpen
November 20, 2019
Aston Martin unveils its sport...
The Aston Martin DBX will be built in the company's new manufacturing facility in Wales
The Aston Martin DBX will be built in the company's new manufacturing facility in Wales
View 18 Images
The Aston Martin DBX will be built in the company's new manufacturing facility in Wales
1/18
The Aston Martin DBX will be built in the company's new manufacturing facility in Wales
"We have both delivered this model through our expertise, but also by garnering invaluable experience and knowledge from external counsel, including our Female Advisory Board," said Andy Palmer, Aston Martin CEO
2/18
"We have both delivered this model through our expertise, but also by garnering invaluable experience and knowledge from external counsel, including our Female Advisory Board," said Andy Palmer, Aston Martin CEO
Utilising bonded aluminium, a construction method Aston Martin has refined through the development of its sports cars, the body structure is both very light and incredibly stiff, assisting in the delivery of an overall kerbweight of 2,245kg
3/18
Utilising bonded aluminium, a construction method Aston Martin has refined through the development of its sports cars, the body structure is both very light and incredibly stiff, assisting in the delivery of an overall kerbweight of 2,245kg
Adaptive triple volume air suspension has been combined with the latest 48v electric anti-roll control system (eARC) and electronic adaptive dampers
4/18
Adaptive triple volume air suspension has been combined with the latest 48v electric anti-roll control system (eARC) and electronic adaptive dampers
The Aston Martin DBX's adaptive triple chamber air springs enable variable spring stiffness
5/18
The Aston Martin DBX's adaptive triple chamber air springs enable variable spring stiffness
Leather is the signature element in most Aston Martin vehicles, and the new DBX SUV is no exception to that
6/18
Leather is the signature element in most Aston Martin vehicles, and the new DBX SUV is no exception to that
The interior of the new Aston Martin SUV features seating for up to five with a 40:20:40 split-fold rear seat to aid versatility in cargo and passenger uses
7/18
The interior of the new Aston Martin SUV features seating for up to five with a 40:20:40 split-fold rear seat to aid versatility in cargo and passenger uses
The driver information screen in the DBX is over 12 inches in size while the infotainment screen is just over 10 inches
8/18
The driver information screen in the DBX is over 12 inches in size while the infotainment screen is just over 10 inches
The air-based suspension system on the Aston Martin DBX allows for a lot of body lift or drop, as situations require
9/18
The air-based suspension system on the Aston Martin DBX allows for a lot of body lift or drop, as situations require
The DBX can do 0-62 mph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 181 mph
10/18
The DBX can do 0-62 mph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 181 mph
The DBX is powered by a new version of the V8 found in the DB11 and Vantage cars
11/18
The DBX is powered by a new version of the V8 found in the DB11 and Vantage cars
DBX features an impressive output of 550PS and 700NM of torque
12/18
DBX features an impressive output of 550PS and 700NM of torque
Several package options for the Aston Martin DBX offer varied lifestyle upgrades for the SUV
13/18
Several package options for the Aston Martin DBX offer varied lifestyle upgrades for the SUV
A Pet package can include this pet bed and protective cargo area covering that includes a leather guard for the rear fascia
14/18
A Pet package can include this pet bed and protective cargo area covering that includes a leather guard for the rear fascia
No Aston Martin vehicle is complete without matching luggage of some kind
15/18
No Aston Martin vehicle is complete without matching luggage of some kind
Aston Martin also offers optional leather saddle bags to fit the rear center armrest
16/18
Aston Martin also offers optional leather saddle bags to fit the rear center armrest
This leather-bound picnic blanket is another available accessory for the Aston Martin DBX
17/18
This leather-bound picnic blanket is another available accessory for the Aston Martin DBX
A leather pet bag, dog dishes, and dish carrier are key elements of the Aston Martin DBX's Pet package option
18/18
A leather pet bag, dog dishes, and dish carrier are key elements of the Aston Martin DBX's Pet package option

For the first time in its 106-year history, Aston Martin has unveiled a sport utility as its latest vehicle on offer. Called the DBX, its design began in 2015, with teases of its engine and interior being offered over the past year.

The DBX reportedly has the “dynamics of a sports car” alongside off-road versatility. That seems to be the way most Old World automakers introduce their non-cars to the world ... as if to placate the purists who somehow won’t like the concept of an SUV. Of course, with Aston Martin, the unveiling of the DBX was not just about the car. It was about the AM lifestyle, full of leather and accessories (not mutually exclusive).

Debuting with the new SUV is a full suite of accessories that includes a luggage set to match the DBX’s leather interior, a picnic blanket (which wraps in leather when rolled up), a special dog blanket and pet bed with leather accents, and saddle bags fit specifically for the rear seat of the DBX – also leather, on both counts.

Like most Aston Martin vehicles, the DBX begins with a structure made of bonded aluminum atop a unique platform made specifically for it. The chassis sits on a specially-designed adaptive triple-volume air suspension system (on 3-chamber air springs) and electronic adaptive dampers. This gives control in all driving situations, whether on the road or off, AM says, allowing the ride height of the DBX to raise by up to 1.77 inches (45 mm) or lower by up to 1.97 inches (50 mm), changing vehicle dynamics for varied uses.

The Aston Martin DBX's adaptive triple chamber air springs enable variable spring stiffness
The Aston Martin DBX's adaptive triple chamber air springs enable variable spring stiffness

These adaptive systems work with Aston Martin’s eARC anti-roll control system, which can distribute up to 1,400 Nm of anti-roll force per axle. This limits body roll and, Aston says, allows the DBX to handle like a sports car despite its SUV design.

Powering the DBX is the 4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 also found in the DB11 and Vantage. In the DBX, that engine outputs 550 PS (404.5 kW) and 369 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. An active exhaust system, cylinder deactivation system, and specific tuning of these for the DBX mean that the SUV is capable of 4.5-second 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprints. Top speed for the DBX is set at 181 mph (291 km/h).

A nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive transmits the engine’s power to the wheels. An active center differential and a rear limited-slip differential round out the power delivery in varied situations.

There is 22.31 cubic feet (632 liters) of cargo space in the five-seat DBX – plenty of room for all of the leather-made extras and the show-winning canines to occupy. To facilitate this, Aston Martin offers several packages to enhance the DBX, including a Pet package for the aforementioned best friends which includes a portable pet washing station, and a Snow package that includes boot warmers.

The driver information screen in the DBX is over 12 inches in size while the infotainment screen is just over 10 inches
The driver information screen in the DBX is over 12 inches in size while the infotainment screen is just over 10 inches

In a nod away from its James Bond-infused past and towards a more politically-correct future, Aston Martin also makes heavy mention of its Female Advisory Board (FAB), especially in the DBX’s interior design elements. Leather from Bridge of Weir is found throughout the DBX, of course, but unusually, even the headliner and roof glass coverings can be Alcantara. Glass, composites, and wood finish out the cabin’s interior materials.

The DBX features a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch driver information screen. Ambient lighting in the interior has 64 color options, and can be controlled in two separate zones.

An exclusive 1913 package, celebrating Aston Martin’s founding, will be available to the first 500 buyers of the DBX. This will have unique badging and be signed by Aston Martin’s current CEO, Andy Palmer. The Aston Martin DBX will be priced starting at US$189,900 in North America, with similar pricing for other world markets. Deliveries will begin in the second quarter of 2020.

Source: Aston Martin

Tags

AutomotiveAston MartinSUVLuxury
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is an automotive journalist living in Wyoming, USA. His background includes commercial transportation, computer science, and a lot of adventures that begin with the phrase "the law is a pretty good suggestion, I guess." His automotive focus is on consumer interest and both electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More