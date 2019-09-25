Aston Martin's DBX SUV will rock the brand's most powerful V8

As the clock ticks down toward December's final unveiling of the upcoming Aston SUV, the company has released engine power specs and a few neat tidbits to get motorheads salivating.

The DBX will rock a 4-liter, twin-turbo V8 – the same AMG-derived unit from the Vantage and DB11, but where it makes 503 horsepower in those two sports cars, the DBX will see it tweaked up to 542 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque.

We're sure we needn't tell you, that's a pretty amazing complement of ponies for a soccer mom to unleash on the school run in her SUV. It's not enough to scare off a Lamborghini Urus with its 650-odd horses, but the DBX will still be a very, very fast car as well as a practical size.

The DBX will be revealed without camouflage in December Aston Martin

And lest you think that bigger body might make it a touch sluggish in the turns, Aston Martin says it's pulling corner speeds equal to those of the much lower, meaner looking Vantage, and braking harder than the DBS Superleggera. Indeed, during regular Nurburgring testing – not record attempts – it's "regularly" doing sub-eight-minute Nordschliefe laps. Rest assured, this thing can go a lot faster than the likes of you and I can drive it.

So, wealthy petrolheads who have taken the well-trodden path into parenthood will be able to have their cake and eat it and smear it in their siblings' hair as well – supercar performance, sports car handling, soft-road rally shenanigans for the brave, and back seats they can strap the kids into without blowing out a disc. Jolly fun. If you want to see Aston's test drivers sending it fully sideways, take a look at the off-road driving footage we saw late last year.

Source: Aston Martin