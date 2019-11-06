Aston Martin provides look under the glass roof of its $190K DBX SUV

As it moves toward a November 20 world premiere event in Beijing, Aston Martin has been releasing bits of information about its first SUV, the DBX. The latest comes today, with Aston showing the first look at the DBX interior and revealing exactly what Aston Martin utility vehicle exclusivity will cost at the dealership. The cabin has been designed with near obsessive attention to ergonomics and features the type of classic-meets-modern styling you might expect from an all-new Aston Martin platform.

Aston Martin explains that it's crafted the DBX cabin to meet the needs of everyone from "the 99th percentile male to the 5th percentile female," working to make it a cushy home-away-from-home for driver and passengers alike. It promises a mix of class-leading front and rear legroom further enhanced by the open, airy feel created by the full-length glass roof. It spent more than six months on driver positioning alone, ensuring the right mix of adjustability of seat and steering column, visibility of displays, controls and road ahead, and sheer comfort.

With the dashboard, it's attempted to include the latest TFT display technology without allowing it to take over. A "bridged" center storage console provides space for larger items like handbags and 1.5-liter water bottles.

While Aston experiments with new types of interior materials over at Lagonda, it has kept the DBX much more traditional, using leather and brushed metal throughout and a microsuede on the headliner. Quite frankly, we're not particularly enamored with the light brown it chose to highlight in the first photo, but that might be because the color is muddied by the sunlight rushing through all the glass. Not a sticking point, anyway, as each buyer will put his or her own stamp on the interior look.

We have yet to see the DBX exterior fully unclothed, but we have seen its general shape hidden below camouflage. We also know that it'll come powered by a 542-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the most powerful eight-cylinder in Aston's current lineup.

Aston Martin will reveal the DBX in full in two weeks Aston Martin

As for pricing, Aston Martin announces that the DBX will start at US$189,900 in the US, £158,000 in the UK, €193,500 in Germany and ¥22,995,000 in Japan. We'll have more about the DBX later this month.

Source: Aston Martin