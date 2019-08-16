Aston Martin will now build you a lair or gallery to show off your supercarView gallery - 9 images
For when a regular Aston Martin just ain't enough, the carmaker also offers prospective buyers the ability to personalize their vehicles through its Q bespoke design service. It is now extending the same courtesy to the home, for those who demand living quarters that align with the finest of automotive design.
The company calls its new service Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs, and hopes customers – which judging by the name will include supervillains – will make use of it to craft the perfect home for their treasured automobiles, be it a customized garage, fully-formed gallery or even an entire house.
"Imagine a home or luxury retreat built around your car," Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman. "Picture creating the ultimate space to showcase your own automotive works of art. This is now achievable with this new offering."
Aston Martin owners looking to take advantage of the service will work with the company's design team along with "renowned" architects to draw up the ideal dwelling for their vehicles. The idea is that the car, or cars, are given center stage, with space created around them for entertaining and appreciating the intricate details of British automotive engineering.
"For the car enthusiast the garage is as important as the rest of the house and a bespoke auto gallery designed by Aston Martin that either focuses on showing off the car or is part of a larger, integrated entertainment space with simulators and such like, takes Aston Martin ownership to the next level," says Reichman.
Source: Aston Martin via Newspress
