Back in 2016, Aston Martin revealed its plan to expand into luxury real estate with a new sail-shaped condo in Miami, Florida. Construction work recently began and now the automaker has shared additional information on the project, as well as some images showing what it's going to look like inside.







To recap, Aston Martin Residences will be located at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way, near the mouth of the Miami River. It'll rise to 66 stories and include 391 residential units. It's expected to be completed by 2021.

The residences will measure between 700 to 19,000 sq ft (65 to 1,765 sq m) and feature between one and five bedrooms, with the price tag ranging between US$600,000 to $8.5 million. The penthouse suites are even more pricey, starting at $14 million and topping out at around $50 million. Each penthouse boasts its own pool and terrace.

Rather than just lending its name to the venture, you get the sense that Aston Martin has taken a genuine interest in it, and the firm's own team has taken the lead on the interior design and amenities. Notable additions include carbon fiber reception desks, number plate plinths, and tan leather door tabs.

The sail shape of the building allows for a large multi-floor terraced area toward its top. This will be used to offer "Sky Amenities" like an infinity pool, fitness center, boxing gym, virtual golf room, art gallery, a pair of cinemas, and spa.