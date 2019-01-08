Inside the new Lamborghini is an infotainment system centered on an 8.4-inch touchscreen. At the center console, this screen uses multi-finger gesture control similar to that on most tablets, and can control not only climate and phone connectivity, but also give output in real-time from the Huracan Evo's LDVI system. The infotainment has Apple CarPlay functionality and Siri voice controls. Available is a two-camera telemetry system and a high-capacity hard disc for infotainment storage.