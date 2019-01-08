Lamborghini Huracan Evo takes the supercar to a new levelView gallery - 4 images
Lamborghini has dropped a new Huracan called the Evo, an evolution of the supercar's aerodynamics and intelligent handling technologies. It's powered by the same engine found in the Huracan Performante, adds a new infotainment system, and upgrades dynamics as well.
The Evo features a 5.2-liter 10-cylinder engine that outputs a massive 640 horsepower (470 kW) and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque. These come at 8,000 and 6,500 rpm respectively and push a vehicle whose dry weight is a mere 3,135 lb (1,422 kg) – that's about 4.9 pounds per horsepower. Impressive. The boosting and lightweight components of the engine come thanks in part to a titanium intake and lightweight exhaust.
The essence of the new Huracan Evo is that it "takes the extraordinary abilities of the Huracan Performante and combines state-of-the-art vehicle dynamic control to amplify the everyday Huracan driving experience," says Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. The Evo gets its name because it is, literally, an evolution of the Huracan into new territory for the fighting bull.
Key to the Huracan Evo's upgraded dynamics are changes to the rear-wheel steering system with improved torque vectoring via the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI), which is a centrally processed dynamic control system that integrates all of the Evo's dynamic systems into one control matrix for better balance in responses.
A comprehensive set of gyros and accelerators in the Evo, together called the Lamborghini Piattaforma Inerziale (LPI) system, have been enhanced for improved precision. These monitor the vehicle's attitude in real time on three axes: lateral, longitudinal, and vertical. Measuring pitch and yaw, the LPI can adapt the magneto rheological suspension according to the LPI's sensory inputs.
Adding the newly-advanced traction control system to the aforementioned torque vectoring creates full four-wheel traction control, with power being controlled to each wheel individually according to need. Lamborghini controls all of these systems through the Evo's LDVI.
System controls are fine-tuned through a combination of the driver-selectable drive modes (Strada, Sport, and Corsa) and feed forward logic in the dynamic controller to predict needs as opposed to merely reacting to outcomes.
Another evolution with the Lamborghini Huracan Evo is in its aerodynamics. A new front bumper changes the airflow, directing air through a front splitter with an integrated wing. Enlarged air intakes in an Ypsilon shape pull air into the car and give the Huracan Evo its signature Lambo shape.
At the rear of the Huracan Evo, things are also much akin to the racing version of the car. A wide-open rear with twin outlets for the exhaust high on the bumper are tell-tale signs of this Lamborghini's racing roots. The slotted spoiler for enhanced airflow and streamlined edges finish the look and capability.
Underneath the Huracan Evo, the underbody of the car has been shaped specifically to maximize aerodynamic efficiency, providing both downforce and efficiency that's more than five times that of the first-generation Huracan.
Inside the new Lamborghini is an infotainment system centered on an 8.4-inch touchscreen. At the center console, this screen uses multi-finger gesture control similar to that on most tablets, and can control not only climate and phone connectivity, but also give output in real-time from the Huracan Evo's LDVI system. The infotainment has Apple CarPlay functionality and Siri voice controls. Available is a two-camera telemetry system and a high-capacity hard disc for infotainment storage.
The Huracan Evo is expected to come to market in the second quarter of 2019 with suggested retail pricing starting at US$261,274.
Source: Lamborghini
