It's important to note the distinction between glucose and straightforward sugar consumption. As glucose is vital for effective cellular function the body is efficient at producing it from a variety of sources. So this research is not suggesting removing sugar from a diet will have an effect on cancer growth, but more interestingly it is showing how cancer cells can steal energy from other cells to enhance its own progression. The study offers an intriguing metabolic hypothesis for fighting cancer, by pointing to ways we can try to prevent cancers from claiming the energy they need to grow.