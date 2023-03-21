Oppo's latest flagship phone joins the exclusive 1-inch-sensor camera club

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has joined the likes of Xiaomi and Vivo in the 1-inch-sensor club with the launch of the Find X6 Pro on its home turf. Other highlights include a 510-ppi OLED display with adaptive refresh, flagship Snapdragon processing, and a generous fast-charging battery.

The Find X6 Pro's triple camera array rocks a similar circular bump to Honor's Magic5 Pro and the "black hole" design of the OnePlus 11 5G, and boasts Hasselblad color optimization chops plus image-specific MariSilicon X neural processing.

All of the camera modules max out at 50 megapixels, with the wide-angle main unit focused on Sony's IMX989 1-inch-type image sensor, as well as sporting a F1.8 aperture and featuring optical image stabilization. The periscope telephoto is matched to a 1/1.56-inch sensor, and comes with 3x optical and 6x hybrid zoom, an F2.6 aperture and support for optical image stabilization. The F2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera also feeds a 1/1.56-inch sensor area and supports macro photography as well. Users can look forward to 4K video at 30 frames per second with Dolby Vision HDR or 60 fps without, or 720p up to 480 fps for slow-motion capture.

The Oppo Find X6 Pro color options – black, green and dual-tone silver with brown vegan leather Oppo

Moving around front, visuals are served up on a 6.82-inch AMOLED display at 3,168 x 1,440 resolution that's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, features adaptive refresh that tops out at 120 Hz, and offers snappy 240-Hz touch sampling. There's HyperBoost frame stabilization for smooth mobile gaming performance, support for the DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to 2,500 nits of peak brightness on offer too. A hole punch to the center top is home to a 32-MP/1080p selfiecam.

The Find X6 Pro runs Oppo's Android-based ColorOS 13.1, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset boasting octa-core processing, and is available with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. As well as 5G mobile connectivity, there's Bluetooth 5.3 (supporting aptX HD and LDAC codecs) and Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be).

The substantial camera island around back is home to a 50-MP wide main, a 50-MP periscope telephoto and a 50-MP ultra-wide-angle with macro capabilities Oppo

The smartphone's 5,000-mAh battery supports 100-W plugged-in fast-charging and 50-W wireless, and Oppo says that a 10-minute top-up will get the battery to 50% capacity. And finally, there's water- and dust-proofing to IP68 standards.

For the moment, the Find X6 Pro is available in China only, starting from 5,999 yuan (which converts to around US$870, though it's unlikely to enjoy an official US release). A slightly less-capable (and cheaper) model called the Find X6 is also pegged for launch in China.

