Xiaomi treats 13 Series flagships to Leica optics and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Chinese electronics firm Xiaomi joined forces with imaging titan Leica last year for the 12S Ultra flagship smartphone, which also featured a new 1-inch-type Sony sensor. The company has repeated the formula for the 13 Series, which is also one of the first handsets powered by Qualcomm's latest mobile chipset.

Xiaomi has refreshed the look of the 13 and 13 Pro handsets, taking a more minimalist approach than previously – the former model adopting a flat screen and flat edges, while the latter sports a double-curved display and ceramic body. Both models are presented as flagships, but we'll focus here on the Pro.

The main rear camera is built around Sony's 50-MP 1-inch-type IMX989 sensor paired with a 23-mm (equiv) F1.9 Summicron lens boasting eight aspherical elements. Another 50-MP sensor is paired with a new 75-mm (equiv) telephoto lens with a floating focus design that divides six elements into two groups for a focusing range of 10 cm to infinity. And a third 50-MP camera buddies up to a 75-mm (equiv) portrait lens for that all-important shallow depth-of-field and beautiful bokeh.

The setup features new true color imaging, portrait and computational photography chops developed in collaboration with Leica, and the camera app's Pro mode allows for manual adjustment of parameters, and supports 10-bit RAW imagery, as well as 4K 10-bit Dolby Vision HDY and 4K 10-bit Log video.

Users get to interact with a 6.73-inch screen at 3,200 x 1,440 pixels, that boasts a dynamic refresh rate up to 120 Hz and peak brightness of up to 1,900 nits.

Inside, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform with octa-core processing and integrated graphics is supported by up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device is powered by a 4,820-mAh battery with support for 120-W wired fast-charging and 50-W wireless. And the whole shebang is IP68 weatherproof.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is on sale in mainland China now, and comes in four memory/storage flavors that start at RMB 4,999 (about US$715). The slightly smaller and less capable Xiaomi 13 model starts at RMB 3,999 (about US$570). Global availability will be announced shortly (though it's unlikely either will make it to the US).

