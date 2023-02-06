Vivo goes big on mobile photography with global release of X90 flagship

Following a November 2002 launch in China, the Vivo X90 series flagship smartphones have now gone global. With the focus very much on photography, the X90 Pro features a Sony 1-inch-type sensor and Zeiss optics.

"The new X90 series combines our in-house innovation with some of the industry's leading imaging technologies to bring consumers a smartphone lineup equipped to tackle some of the most challenging scenarios, such as night photography and videography," said the company's Spark Ni.

The X90 Pro's triple camera array around back is designed to impress, rocking a 50-MP main built around an IMX989 1-inch-type sensor for capturing more light and detail through Zeiss glass with a F1.75 aperture, with Vivo noting that the photosensitive area has increased by 77% and light intake by 43% compared to the sensor used in the previous generation of X phones.

Those looking for more detail in low-light settings can take advantage of 4-in-1 binning to increase pixel size to 3.2-µm, and there's optical image stabilization for smoother run-and-gun shooting.

The X90 Pro boasts a 50-megapixel main camera, 50-MP telephoto and 12-MP ultra-wide, each with Zeiss optics Vivo

The other members of the camera family shape up as a 50-MP F1.6 telephoto based on Sony's IMX758 sensor and rocking optical image stabilization, and a 12-MP F2.0 ultra-wide with a 108-degree field of view that feeds light to an IMX663 sensor.

Zeiss Natural Color 2.0 is onboard for greater color accuracy, and users can adjust onscreen color rendition in settings for optimum display when showing snaps to friends. A motion-detection algorithm and high-speed shutter release join forces for a Zero-Shutter-Lag Motion Snapshot feature designed to "freeze frame" moving subjects.

An AI-powered Night View is able to process HDR tones at a color depth of up to 22 bits, and can snap up to 10 frames in RAW format. A handheld Astro mode is included for taking in starry nights "with greater clarity without the need of a tripod," and a Super Moon mode makes landscape Moon shots a viable option.

The X90 Pro is powered by dual flagship chip technology, sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, benefits from the largest vapor chamber in the X family for efficient cooling, and features a large battery with fast-charge support

Vivo

There's a 32-MP selfiecam hole-punched in the 6.78-inch 2,800 x 1,260 AMOLED display. That screen boasts 452 ppi, a 120-Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1,300 nits and support for 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Inside, Vivo has treated the Pro to MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9200 mobile platform with octa-core processing and power-optimized graphics. This works in a dual-chip configuration along with Vivo's V2 chip, which sports an image processing subsystem and built-in AI accelerator plus on-chip memory. System support comes from up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Elsewhere, there's Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 plus 5G connectivity, the handset runs Vivo's Funtouch OS 13 (which is based on Android 13), and it's home to a 4,700-mAh battery with support for 120-W wired fast charging and 50-W wireless. An "ultra large vapor chamber" helps to keep the device cool during heated mobile gameplay. And the phone benefits from a dual SIM setup, with one of those being an eSIM for added convenience.

The X90's 50-MP main camera is built around Sony's 1/1.5-inch IMX866VCS RGBW sensor, the handset features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display at 2,800 x 1,260 pixels, and its battery supports fast charging Vivo

The X90 model shares much with the Pro, but the 50-MP main module around back is based on an IMX866VCS sensor, and the 12-MP portrait camera and the 12-MP ultra-wide are both based on IMX663 sensors. This model also has a slightly smaller battery, at 4,690 mAh.

Rather bizarrely, Vivo hasn't revealed exactly where folks outside of China will be able to get hold of the new flagships, but we have spotted them listed on the company's Malaysia webstore with a price of RM 3,699 for the X90 and RM 4,999 for the Pro (which converts to about US$870 and $1,175 respectively – though there's little chance of an official release in the US).

Source: Vivo