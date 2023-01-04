OnePlus sends triple Hasselblad cameras into a "black hole" bump

China's OnePlus has once again tapped into the imaging expertise of Hasselblad for the camera system of its new flagship smartphone. The camera array gets a resolution bump, the 11 5G is powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset, and fast charging juices the battery in under 30 minutes.

The new OnePlus flagship features a 6.7-inch 2K (3,216 x 1,440) OLED Dolby Vision screen topped by Corning Gorilla Glass 7, with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, 1.2-million:1 dynamic contrast, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. This sits above an aluminum mid-frame, and the smartphone also comes with a glass back.

Inside, OnePlus has gone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform to power the 11, with 3.2-GHz octa-core processing and Adreno 740 graphics supported by up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Hasselblad-branded triple camera array around back is housed within a circular bump that's "inspired by the black hole" – which appears to match the camera specs on Oppo's recently announced Find N2 handset, albeit wrapped in different housing.

The 50-MP F1.8 main camera is built around Sony's IMX890 sensor and boasts optical image stabilization support, the 48-MP F2.2 ultrawide IMX581-based module is capable of macro shooting, and there's a 32-MP F2.0 portrait snapper with an IMX709 sensor plus a "13-channel multi-spectral sensor" for color accuracy, RAW imaging capabilities, 2x optical zoom, and the promise of natural background blur.

Up to 8K/24fps video recoding can be had, or 4K at 60 frames per second, from the rear setup, while a 16-MP/1,080p selfiecam in the punch-hole out front completes the smartphone's photo/video chops.

The handset runs the company's Color OS 13, which in based on Android 13, and features a graphite heatsink and liquid cooling for "powerful heat dissipation" during heavy use. As well as 5G mobile connectivity, users can tap into Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 is also cooked in.

The 5,000-mAh battery has been retained for the new flagship, though the 11 comes with support for 100-W fast-charging, which translates to a 50% top up in 10 minutes or a full charge in 25 minutes.

The OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale in China from January 9, with global market availability penciled in for February 7. The handset launches with a new flavor of the company's true-wireless earphones called the Buds Pro 2, which sport dual drivers, spatial audio and adaptive noise cancellation.

Source: OnePlus