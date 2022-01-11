OnePlus 10 Pro flagship boasts second-gen Hasselblad imaging

After a number of brief teasers, OnePlus has pulled back the curtain on its latest flagship smartphone, the 10 Pro. The company has again partnered with Hasselblad for imaging on the triple camera array, with 10-bit color now supported.

On the face of it, the new handset appears to be a somewhat minor upgrade on last year's 9 Pro flagship, but there are a few juicy additions.

The screen looks about the same as before, shaping up as a 6.7-inch AMOLED display at 3,216 x 1,440 resolution and 20.1:9 aspect, and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz – though it can auto adjust right down to 1 Hz to get more from the generous 5,000-mAh dual-cell battery (up from 4,500-mAh in last year's model). The phone still supports 50-W wireless charging, but has upped the cabled fast-charging power to 80-W.

OnePlus has again partnered with high-end photography titan Hasselblad on image processing, with the 10 Pro now able to capture images in 10-bit color and Hasselblad's second-generation Pro mode allowing for 12-bit RAW images.

The rear camera block flows from the left side and comprises a 48-MP main camera with a F1.8 aperture that uses a custom Sony IMX789 1/1.43-inch image sensor and has an equivalent focal length of 23 mm, there's a 50-MP ultra-wide with 150-degree field of view and a new Fisheye mode too, and an 8-MP telephoto.

The lenses come with 3D nanocrystalline ceramic covers for durability, 3.3x optical zoom is available, as is optical image stabilization, and the camera array can manage 8K video shooting at 24 frames per second, or 4K up to 120 fps. For super slow motion scenes, users can drop to 1080p resolution for 240 fps or 720p for 480 fps. And 4K timelapse is cooked in as well.

Usefully, users can adjust ISO sensitivity, shutter speed and more when using Movie Mode, which also sports a new log profile that will be useful for tweaking video content in editing software.

The punch-hole selfiecam is positioned top left of the display as before, but benefits from a resolution bump to 32-MP, is based around a Sony IMX615 image sensor and has a F2.4 aperture. Video chats at up to 1080-pixel resolution and 30 fps are possible, and face unlock is supported.

The 10 Pro runs the company's ColorOS 12.1, which is based on Android 12, and as you might expect for a flagship phone, OnePlus has tapped Qualcomm for its latest mobile chipset – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – which is supported by up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The 10 Pro runs the company's ColorOS 12.1, which is based on Android 12, and as you might expect for a flagship phone, OnePlus has tapped Qualcomm for its latest mobile chipset – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – which is supported by up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Completing the key specs, there's Wi-Fi 6 as well as 5G connectivity, with Bluetooth 5.2 also on board, and Dolby Atmos support for the dual speakers.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has launched in China for a starting price of ¥4,699 (about US$740), with global availability set to follow some time in the Northern Hemisphere spring.

Source: OnePlus