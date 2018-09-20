Sony's first foray into console gaming single-handedly made the pass-time socially acceptable – perhaps even cool. So it's exciting, if not surprising, to hear that Sony has jumped on Nintendo's bandwagon and announced a mini version of an historic console with the PlayStation Classic, a miniature take on the original PlayStation with 20 games built in. We know Sony intends to include Final Fantasy 7, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms, but that leaves 15 slots available to make the device a must-own for gaming nostalgists. Here are our picks.