While we've been waiting all year for Nintendo to announce a Classic Mini edition of the iconic Nintendo 64 console, it looks like the company's main rival of the time has answered the call instead. Sony has just announced the PlayStation Classic, a mini version of the original console to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
It seems Sony has taken quite a few design cues from Nintendo's Classic Mini NES and SNES consoles. The PlayStation Classic looks like the original machine, but is 45 percent smaller and packs 20 preloaded games, including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms.
Two full-size controllers are included, although strangely enough they're the very first editions, before Sony stuck the dual thumbsticks on there. That might take some getting used to, and could rule out certain classic games that needed that control scheme.
Of course, there are a couple of modern concessions as well. The disc tray is obviously for show – all the games are installed on an internal flash drive – but pressing the Open button will bring you to the game select screen, while the Reset button lets you suspend a save point, a trick lifted from Nintendo's Classic Mini handbook. The PlayStation Classic is powered through a USB cable and outputs to a TV via HDMI.
As interesting as it seems, we're a little cautious until we see the full games list. The five announced so far aren't very exciting. Where's Tomb Raider? Metal Gear Solid? Soul Reaver? The original Grand Theft Auto? Ape Escape even? Plus, many of the console's best games have been or are currently being remastered – think Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Medievil, Oddworld: Abe's Odyssey, Final Fantasy VII, Parappa the Rapper and Wipeout.
Still, there are 15 more games to be announced, so maybe those will help separate us from our hard-earned cash. Your move, Nintendo – there's still time to surprise drop a Classic Mini N64 before year's end.
The PlayStation Classic is due to launch on December 3 – which marks the 25th anniversary of the original release to the day – for US$99.99.
Check it out in the video below.
Source: PlayStation
