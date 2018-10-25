Marijuana has been the drug under the most scrutiny in recent times regarding its strict scheduling. Following the landmark approval of Epidiolex, the first ever medicine approved in the United States from a marijuana-derived compound, the FDA was challenged to reschedule marijuana, or at the very least cannabidiol (CBD), the primary compound derived from the plant. Ultimately the FDA refused to drop either marijuana or CBD from its restrictive Schedule 1 classification, instead contorting itself to limit the rescheduling to Epidiolex specifically and not anything broader.