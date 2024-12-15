Pint-sized timber tiny house sleeps two in off-grid style

Portugual's Madeiguincho once again shows off its woodworking skill with this charming tiny house, named the Concha. Featuring a compact interior that sleeps two, it also offers the flexibility to live off-the-grid.

The Concha is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 5 m (16.4 ft). To put this into perspective, it's almost a third of the length of the Pisgah Park Model by Wind River Tiny Homes, and even significantly smaller than the compact Leïla's tiny house by Baluchon too, so it should be a good fit for those who want to travel often.

Its design was informed by Madeiguincho's previous Brava model and it has similar overall styling. The interior is finished in plywood and has generous glazing, helping to fill it with natural light. Due to the lack of available floorspace, the studio has sensibly kept the layout quite simple and open, and much of it is taken up by a combined seating, storage and daybed area.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is quite small and basic but does include cabinetry, and a sink, a fridge, and a portable electric stove. Elsewhere in the tiny house is a small bathroom with a sink, shower, and a composting toilet.

The Concha features generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural lgiht Madeiguincho

It has one bedroom, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase that's built into the seating area. In an unusual touch, the staircase actually has a window cut into it to maximize light in the bathroom (presumably there's some sort of covering in there for privacy). The bedroom itself is a typical loft with a low ceiling and a double bed.

The Concha gets power from a solar panel array that's hooked up to batteries and has water tanks for fresh water and greywater. It's currently up for sale and costs a relatively low €60,000 (roughly US$63,000).

Source: Madeiguincho