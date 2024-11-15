20-ft-long tiny house is suitable for full-time small living

Though they don't boast some of the bells and whistles of their North American counterparts, in some ways European tiny houses are actually more impressive – since stricter towing laws mean they must be significantly smaller and lighter. Leïla's tiny house is another example of this and squeezes a comfortable and light-filled home for two into a length of just 6 m (20 ft).

Leïla's tiny house, by Baluchon, is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in red cedar, with a metal roof. Its size makes it on the small side compared to most US models, measuring under half the length of the Big Sky, for example. However the recent Urban Park Studio is actually slightly smaller, so there are always exceptions to this rule. It has generous glazing and its interior is finished in spruce, with splashes of Moroccan-inspired color inside.

The home features one entrance which opens onto the kitchen. This is relatively spacious for a French tiny house, though still simple, and includes an oven, with a two-burner propane-powered stove, plus a small fridge/freezer, a sink, cabinetry (including a spice rack and pantry area), and a breakfast bar for two.

The living room is nearby. This is illuminated by a large window, and contains a small wood-burning stove for warmth plus a large daybed with integrated storage that can serve as both a sofa and a guest bed at a pinch.

Leïla's tiny house features generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light Baluchon

Over on the opposite side of Leïla's tiny house to the living room is the bathroom. It's reached by a sliding door and has a toilet and a shower, though no sink – which is of course not ideal for hygiene, and will see folks needing to wash their hands in the kitchen.

There's only one bedroom and it's reached by a wooden ladder. This is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling, and includes some shelving and a double bed.

We've no word on how much Leïla's tiny house cost, however Baluchon's models typically start at €85,000 (roughly US$90,000).

Source: Baluchon