© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

20-ft-long tiny house is suitable for full-time small living

By Adam Williams
November 15, 2024
20-ft-long tiny house is suitable for full-time small living
Leïla's tiny house is a comfortable and light-filled home for two that has a length of just 6 m (20 ft)
Leïla's tiny house is a comfortable and light-filled home for two that has a length of just 6 m (20 ft)
View 9 Images
Leïla's tiny house is a comfortable and light-filled home for two that has a length of just 6 m (20 ft)
1/9
Leïla's tiny house is a comfortable and light-filled home for two that has a length of just 6 m (20 ft)
Leïla's tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in red cedar
2/9
Leïla's tiny house is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in red cedar
Leïla's tiny house features generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
3/9
Leïla's tiny house features generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
The living room in Leïla's tiny house includes a daybed with integrated storage
4/9
The living room in Leïla's tiny house includes a daybed with integrated storage
The kitchen in Leïla's tiny house features an oven and two-burner propane-powered stove, plus a small fridge/freezer
5/9
The kitchen in Leïla's tiny house features an oven and two-burner propane-powered stove, plus a small fridge/freezer
The kitchen in Leïla's tiny house includes a breakfast bar for two
6/9
The kitchen in Leïla's tiny house includes a breakfast bar for two
Leïla's tiny house's interior is finished in spruce and features splashes of color inspired by traditional Moroccan decor
7/9
Leïla's tiny house's interior is finished in spruce and features splashes of color inspired by traditional Moroccan decor
Leïla's tiny house's bedroom is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling and a double bed
8/9
Leïla's tiny house's bedroom is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling and a double bed
Leïla's tiny house's bathroom includes a shower and toilet
9/9
Leïla's tiny house's bathroom includes a shower and toilet
View gallery - 9 images

Though they don't boast some of the bells and whistles of their North American counterparts, in some ways European tiny houses are actually more impressive – since stricter towing laws mean they must be significantly smaller and lighter. Leïla's tiny house is another example of this and squeezes a comfortable and light-filled home for two into a length of just 6 m (20 ft).

Leïla's tiny house, by Baluchon, is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in red cedar, with a metal roof. Its size makes it on the small side compared to most US models, measuring under half the length of the Big Sky, for example. However the recent Urban Park Studio is actually slightly smaller, so there are always exceptions to this rule. It has generous glazing and its interior is finished in spruce, with splashes of Moroccan-inspired color inside.

The home features one entrance which opens onto the kitchen. This is relatively spacious for a French tiny house, though still simple, and includes an oven, with a two-burner propane-powered stove, plus a small fridge/freezer, a sink, cabinetry (including a spice rack and pantry area), and a breakfast bar for two.

The living room is nearby. This is illuminated by a large window, and contains a small wood-burning stove for warmth plus a large daybed with integrated storage that can serve as both a sofa and a guest bed at a pinch.

Leïla's tiny house features generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
Leïla's tiny house features generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light

Over on the opposite side of Leïla's tiny house to the living room is the bathroom. It's reached by a sliding door and has a toilet and a shower, though no sink – which is of course not ideal for hygiene, and will see folks needing to wash their hands in the kitchen.

There's only one bedroom and it's reached by a wooden ladder. This is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling, and includes some shelving and a double bed.

We've no word on how much Leïla's tiny house cost, however Baluchon's models typically start at €85,000 (roughly US$90,000).

Source: Baluchon

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBaluchonBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!