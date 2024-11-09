Plus-size tiny house provides rustic cottage living on wheels

Alabama's Timbercraft Tiny Homes has carved out a niche in the small living movement with its luxurious cottage-like models, such as the Teton. The Big Sky follows a similar rustic aesthetic and features a spacious interior that sleeps up to four people.

The Big Sky is based on a quint-axle trailer and has a length of 41.4 ft (12.62 m), so is definitely on the larger side, even for a North American tiny house. It's based on the firm's previous Denali, but with some changes inspired by western Montana architecture, and the exterior is finished in western cedar and horizontal metal siding, with a metal roof.

Its interior measures 399 sq ft (37 sq m) and is finished in shiplap walls, with hardwood floors and a tongue and groove ceiling. The main entrance opens onto the L-shaped kitchen. The example model shown includes a breakfast bar for two people, plus an oven and propane-powered four-burner stove, a fridge/freezer, a hammered copper sink, a dishwasher, and quite a lot of cabinetry.

The living room is adjacent and looks relatively spacious thanks to its high ceiling and generous glazing. It includes a sofa and, optionally, French doors that can open up to the outside – there can also be a porch area installed here too.

The Big Sky's kitchen joins onto a hallway that in turn connects to a bathroom. This has a shower with subway tiles, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet, as well as a stacked washing machine and dryer.

Over at the opposite end of the home from the living room is the master bedroom. With it being a downstairs bedroom, it offers the benefit of having ample headroom to stand upright and it hosts a king-size bed with integrated storage space, plus a large closet and a stained black feature wall.

The Big Sky can optionally have a second loft bedroom installed. This is accessed by staircase from the same hallway that connects to the master bedroom and is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling that sleeps one or two more people.

We've no word on the price of this exact model, though Timbercraft Tiny Homes' prices start at US$104,000.

Source: Timbercraft Tiny Homes