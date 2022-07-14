© 2022 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Timbercraft Tiny Homes' slimmed-down Teton sleeps four in rustic style

By Adam Williams
July 14, 2022
Timbercraft Tiny Homes' slimmed-down Teton sleeps four in rustic style
Alabama's Timbercraft Tiny Homes has previously impressed us with its massive towable models, like the Denali XL, which combine cottage-like styling and spacious interiors. Its latest tiny house, the Teton, has a similar overall design, but comes with a more compact footprint that still makes space for a well-proportioned kitchen and a pair of bedrooms.

Measuring 34 ft (10 m) in length, the Teton is a lot larger than the European tiny houses we regularly cover, but still significantly more compact than the 42-ft (12.8-m)-long Denali XL, making it better suited to regular travel. The Teton is based on a triple-axle trailer and its width comes in at 8.5 ft (2.6 m), meaning it meets the standard US towing requirements without needing a special permit.

Its exterior is made up of board and batten siding, and is topped by a seam metal gable roof with a dormer. The interior consists of 278 sq ft (roughly 25 sq m) of floorspace and is finished in shiplap walls, with stained wood ceilings and hardwood floors. The decor looks high-end throughout and is light-filled thanks to generous glazing.

Visitors enter the home into the living room, which is fairly compact but has space for a sofa and small table. Nearby is the kitchen. This is the most impressive part of the home and looks well-proportioned for a tiny house, with an L-shaped breakfast bar that has some integrated storage, an oven with a propane-powered four-burner stove, a farmhouse-style sink, a full-size fridge/freezer, and custom cabinetry.

The Teton's interior is finished in shiplap walls and stained wood ceilings, with hardwood floors
The Teton's interior is finished in shiplap walls and stained wood ceilings, with hardwood floors

The bathroom is adjacent to the kitchen and is accessed by a sliding door. It includes a shower, flushing toilet, shelving, and a vanity sink, plus there's a little extra storage space in there too.

The Teton's master bedroom is located at the opposite side of the home to its living room and has ample headroom to stand upright, which is still quite unusual for a tiny house. It contains a double bed with integrated storage space and some bedside cabinets.

The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is reached using a removable ladder in the kitchen area and consists of a standard loft-style tiny house sleeping area with a low ceiling and just enough space for a double bed.

The home is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split air-conditioning system and ceiling fan. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. We've no word on the exact price of the Teton shown, though Timbercraft Tiny Homes' models start from US$81,000.

Source: Timbercraft Tiny Homes

