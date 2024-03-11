Video: Central porch splits plus-sized tiny house in two

The Pisgah Park Model offers an interesting take on tiny house design. The home is arranged so that its living and sleeping areas are situated either side of a central porch, offering a sense of separation between the two and allowing its owners to embrace an indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

As its name suggests, the Pisgah Park Model is designed for park living so, like Wind River Tiny Homes' Tellico isn't meant for regular towing. It's based on a quad-axle trailer and finished in engineered siding and board and batten. Its considerable length of 45 ft (13.7 m) and an increased width of 12 ft (3.6 m) helps offer a more house-like interior than a lot of smaller tiny houses. Indeed, to put its size into perspective, it's over twice the length of the recent Bois Perdus.

The not-so-tiny house is accessed via the porch. This is envisioned as a general hangout area and a way to separate the two areas of the home. While perhaps not the best fit for somewhere very cold, it should be pleasant in milder climes.

On one side of the porch lies the living area, which looks very spacious and open, and boasts a high ceiling and generous glazing, ensuring the interior is filled with light. A sofa is installed, as is a kitchen with fridge/freezer, oven and radiant electric cooktop, dishwasher, and lots of cabinetry.

There's a bit more going on over on the other side of the porch. Much of the available floorspace here is taken up by the master bedroom. This is downstairs and so has plenty of headroom for standing upright, as well as a lot of storage and some cabinetry suitable for either a home office desk area or an entertainment unit.

Nearby is the bathroom, which contains a shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet, plus some storage space. The Pisgah Park Model also has a second upstairs bedroom. It's reached by ladder and is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling and a double bed.

The Pisgah Park Model shown is currently up for sale for US$172,000. You can have a look around via the tour video below.

The Pisgah 45' Park Model Tiny Home Guided Tour

Source: Wind River Tiny Homes