© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Video: Central porch splits plus-sized tiny house in two

By Adam Williams
March 11, 2024
Video: Central porch splits plus-sized tiny house in two
The Pisgah Park Model is a huge towable home, with a considerable length of 45 ft (13.7 m)
The Pisgah Park Model is a huge towable home, with a considerable length of 45 ft (13.7 m)
View 9 Images
The Pisgah Park Model is a huge towable home, with a considerable length of 45 ft (13.7 m)
1/9
The Pisgah Park Model is a huge towable home, with a considerable length of 45 ft (13.7 m)
The Pisgah Park Model is arranged around its central porch area
2/9
The Pisgah Park Model is arranged around its central porch area
The Pisgah Park Model's porch offers separation between the living and bedroom/bathroom areas
3/9
The Pisgah Park Model's porch offers separation between the living and bedroom/bathroom areas
The Pisgah Park Model's living area has a high ceiling and generous glazing
4/9
The Pisgah Park Model's living area has a high ceiling and generous glazing
The Pisgah Park Model's living area includes a kitchen with a fridge/freezer, an oven with radiant electric cooktop, a built-in dishwasher, and cabinetry space
5/9
The Pisgah Park Model's living area includes a kitchen with a fridge/freezer, an oven with radiant electric cooktop, a built-in dishwasher, and cabinetry space
The Pisgah Park Model includes a main bedroom downstairs and an upstairs loft bedroom reached by ladder
6/9
The Pisgah Park Model includes a main bedroom downstairs and an upstairs loft bedroom reached by ladder
The Pisgah Park Model's main bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
7/9
The Pisgah Park Model's main bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
The Pisgah Park Model's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet
8/9
The Pisgah Park Model's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet
The Pisgah Park Model's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling
9/9
The Pisgah Park Model's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling
View gallery - 9 images

The Pisgah Park Model offers an interesting take on tiny house design. The home is arranged so that its living and sleeping areas are situated either side of a central porch, offering a sense of separation between the two and allowing its owners to embrace an indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

As its name suggests, the Pisgah Park Model is designed for park living so, like Wind River Tiny Homes' Tellico isn't meant for regular towing. It's based on a quad-axle trailer and finished in engineered siding and board and batten. Its considerable length of 45 ft (13.7 m) and an increased width of 12 ft (3.6 m) helps offer a more house-like interior than a lot of smaller tiny houses. Indeed, to put its size into perspective, it's over twice the length of the recent Bois Perdus.

The not-so-tiny house is accessed via the porch. This is envisioned as a general hangout area and a way to separate the two areas of the home. While perhaps not the best fit for somewhere very cold, it should be pleasant in milder climes.

On one side of the porch lies the living area, which looks very spacious and open, and boasts a high ceiling and generous glazing, ensuring the interior is filled with light. A sofa is installed, as is a kitchen with fridge/freezer, oven and radiant electric cooktop, dishwasher, and lots of cabinetry.

The Pisgah Park Model's living area includes a kitchen with a fridge/freezer, an oven with radiant electric cooktop, a built-in dishwasher, and cabinetry space
The Pisgah Park Model's living area includes a kitchen with a fridge/freezer, an oven with radiant electric cooktop, a built-in dishwasher, and cabinetry space

There's a bit more going on over on the other side of the porch. Much of the available floorspace here is taken up by the master bedroom. This is downstairs and so has plenty of headroom for standing upright, as well as a lot of storage and some cabinetry suitable for either a home office desk area or an entertainment unit.

Nearby is the bathroom, which contains a shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet, plus some storage space. The Pisgah Park Model also has a second upstairs bedroom. It's reached by ladder and is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling and a double bed.

The Pisgah Park Model shown is currently up for sale for US$172,000. You can have a look around via the tour video below.

The Pisgah 45' Park Model Tiny Home Guided Tour

Source: Wind River Tiny Homes

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHouseHomeMicro-HouseTiny Footprint
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!