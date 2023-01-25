Toyota partners with Douze Cycles to deliver more sustainable city mobility

Burgundy-based cargo bike maker Douze Cycles has partnered with Toyota France to launch a new front-loader ebike. The Douze Cycles x La mobilité Toyota cargo ebike can haul up to 100 kg of goods around the city, and features a Yamaha motor for pedal-assist plus a 100-km battery.

Looking to offer its customers a more sustainable way to move around the city, Toyota France announced that it would start selling Douze cargo ebikes in the middle of last year. The Douze Cycles x La mobilité Toyota model – which looks quite similar to Douze's 2023 Hêta model – is the first fruit of that union.

The smooth-lined two-wheeler is built around a Made in France die-cast aluminum frame rocking an 850-mm-long (33.5-in) loading platform in front of the rider.

It can haul up to 100 kg (220.5 lb) in weight, which can be goods and packages strapped to tie points on the frame or up to three small children buckled into padded seating within an optional 300-liter aluminum-framed box made of expanded polypropylene. The frame has also been designed to accommodate a hitch, for increased payload capacity if needed.

The cargo box can be optioned with seating for up to three kids or one adult Toyota France

An adjustable stem and seat tube make this cargo ebike suitable for folks between 1.55 and 1.95 m (5 ft - 6.4 ft) in height, and riders benefit from what's reported to be the lowest center of gravity in its class. A durable double kickstand affords stability when parked up for loading and unloading.

Douze has also integrated steering pulleys into the ebike design and improved the sheathed cables to offer optimal maneuverability courtesy of a 75-degree turn angle left and right. Interestingly, the frame can be split into two parts for ease of storage or between ride transport.

Offering pedal assistance for an easier haul is a 250-W Yamaha mid-mount motor, with a 10-speed Shimano Deore derailleur adding ride flexibility. A 500-Wh battery mounted to the handlebar column can be removed for charging indoors, and offers up to 100 km (62 miles) of pedal-assist range for every four hours on charge using a standard power outlet.

The Douze Cycles x La mobilité Toyota cargo ebike offers pedal assist from a 250-W Yamaha motor that's powered by a 500-Wh removable battery Toyota France

Elsewhere, the cargo ebike rolls on a 26-inch rear wheel and 20-inch front wheel, both wrapped in Schwalbe Pick-Up cargo bike tires. Four-piston Tektro M750 hydraulic brakes help bring the cargo hauler to a stop. There's a suspension fork at the front wheel with 80 mm of travel, and integrated Busch & Müller LED lighting make for after-dark deliveries or daytime visibility in traffic.

Aimed at businesses looking to cleanly and quietly move goods around the city, as well as individual riders on the lookout for a car replacement for certain journeys, the Douze Cycles x La mobilité Toyota cargo ebike will make its way to Toyota France's dealership network from September. Pricing has not been revealed as yet.

Source: Toyota France