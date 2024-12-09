Old cargo trailer gets new life as an ultra-small tiny house

Part camper and part tiny house, this neat little retreat was created from the shell of an old cargo trailer. Named the Ramblenook Camper, it packs a seating and sleeping area, plus some cooking facilities, into a length of just 8 ft (2.4 m).

The Ramblenook Camper was constructed from a single-axle cargo trailer that was originally built in 2003. Its restoration involved repairing holes in its metal exterior and giving it a new coat of paint, plus the installation of a small storage box outside.

Though described as a tiny house by designer Quest Campers, there isn't much separating this from campers like the Tetravan, and it wouldn't suit full-time living – unless you're the sort of hardcore downsizer that enjoys such a challenge, of course. It has an interior height of just 5.4 ft (1.65 m), and includes one door, plus a hatch at the back, and a ceiling fan for ventilation.

The Ramblenook Camper includes a dining table that can be stowed away when not in use Abigail Kooiman Photography

Its interior measures 40 sq ft (3.7 sq m). Most of the available space is taken up by the bench seating area, plus there are also shelving and cabinetry, and drawers, as well as an oak wood table that can be either tucked away or used to form a double bed. The kitchen, such as it is, is very basic but does include a mini-sink and a propane-powered stove. There's a small camping toilet is hidden away in the Ramblenook Camper, too.

The compact towable includes a solar panel system and batteries to keep the power on, plus a small space heater, multiple power outlets, and both a greywater tank and freshwater tanks for water. A small awning is also attached to the roof at the rear hatch to increase exterior space and make it easier to prepare meals.

The Ramblenook Camper is currently up for sale for US$11,000.

Source: Quest Campers