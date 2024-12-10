USA's new tallest tower hits turbulence, construction now delayed

The audacious bid to build what will be the USA's tallest skyscraper in Oklahoma City has hit a snag. Shortly before construction was due to begin, it has reportedly been delayed following concerns from airport officials.

Legends Tower was originally intended as the USA's second-tallest skyscraper. But following a positive reception, it underwent a redesign to become the overall tallest skyscraper in the country.

It will be located on the site of a parking lot, near a railroad track and a U-Haul storage facility, and will comprise four towers, the largest of which will reach a height of 1,907 ft (581 m). This is a nod to the year Oklahoma became the USA's 46th state and means that it will be 130 ft (39 m) taller than the One World Trade Center in New York City, which is the USA's current tallest building.

It's this ambitious height that seems to be the sticking point. According to local newspaper The Oklahoman, the Oklahoma City Airport Trust's Airports Director Jeff Mulder has warned the building will endanger flight safety.

The Legends Tower will be part of a larger development in Oklahoma City AO

Records obtained by The Oklahoman show that Mulder contacted the Federal Aviation Administration with his concerns. Additionally officials at the Will Rogers International Airport, Wiley Post Airport, and Tinker Air Force Base believe that flights will be disrupted due to the building and that it will force pilots to spend more time circling before landing.

Whether or not these complaints will derail the project entirely or perhaps require some sort of compromise or redesign, remains to be seen. However, for now, construction work has been delayed until sometime in 2025.

We've reached out to Legends Tower architect AO for comment.

Sources: AO