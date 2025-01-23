Is Honda readying a 300cc cafe racer?

Cafe racers are a work of art. These motorcycles originated in Britain in the early 1960s as modified sports production models. Since then, they've become a mainstay in the stable of most manufacturers … except Honda. That may soon change, however, as the Japanese giant recently filed real photographs of a prototype cafe racer.

Usually, bikemakers use CAD images when filing design patents. Honda, on the other hand, has deviated from the norm by submitting actual photos of a 300cc single-cylinder prototype.

Yup, the bike sports a 293.5cc air-cooled single – comparable to the motor seen in Brazilian models like the new Sahara 300 and the XR300L Tornado. It has a 77-mm bore and 63-mm stroke, and produces about 25 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 19.4 lb ft (26.4 Nm) of torque at 5,750 rpm.

It's an interesting choice, in part because the bike is rated to run on petrol or pure ethanol, just like many other small-capacity Honda motorcycles sold in South America.

Despite being filed in Japan, the design appears to have been created by Honda's Brazilian R&D department. The frame, as well as the inverted front fork, look to be borrowed from the CB300F that's sold in Brazil, while classic elements like the rear monoshock suspension and backbone-style steel framework are retained.

The twin front brake discs are reportedly unique to this bike. As spotted by our friends at CycleWorld, the exhaust system in the photos doesn't have emission control technology, meaning it won't appear in the production version without a few changes.

As for the rest of the design, the circular headlight with four LEDs looks to be taken from the modern Rebel 300. The prototype's fuel tank, seat, and rear bodywork all look to be brand new.

I like the direction Honda has taken with this prototype, especially considering that a cafe racer was strictly missing from the company's portfolio. The reason Honda went for a 300cc iteration as opposed to a bigger capacity concept isn't exactly clear.

That said, the engine choice does add to the argument that small-capacity motorcycles are on the rise. With news of a 400cc Triumph Thruxton coming soon, Honda’s entry in the segment may just signal a big market shift.

But before you get too excited, it’s important to note that it often takes a long time for a design to become a production model. It may take months if not years before we actually see this in the flesh.

But one thing’s for sure ... Honda's move to safeguard its intellectual property implies that the company has concrete plans for a production model built on this platform.

Via: CycleWorld