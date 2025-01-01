cafe racer
Cafe racers were a type of sport motorcycle that first appeared among British motorcyclists in London in the early 1960s. Café racers were stock production bikes that had been customized by their owners to improve handling and speed for short, fast trips.
Cafe racers originated in Britain in the 1960s, as modified sports production models. Since then, they've become a mainstay for most manufacturers … except Honda. That may soon change, as the bikemaker has filed a patent for a 300cc cafe racer.