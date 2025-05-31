Limited-edition RM1S Blackout marries classic style with EV power

Maeving is one of the rare EV manufacturers that has remained committed to traditional motorcycle design. The company's new limited-edition café racer, the RM1S Blackout, is its latest testament to that ethos.

This special edition gives the standard RM1S’s classic silhouette a moody, all-black makeover. Limited to just 300 units globally and priced at a premium over its stock sibling, it offers something I personally love — you no longer have to settle for a Tron-inspired, alien-looking ride just to go electric.

Let's start with the design, because that’s the centerpiece of this limited edition. A round LED headlight merges retro charm with modern function. The diamond-stitched bobber seat and analog speedometer subtly nod to traditional styling, while bar-end mirrors, matte carbon trim, and a blacked-out battery housing round out the details.

The RM1S Blackout is powered by two swappable LG battery packs, each with a 2.73-kWh capacity. In Eco mode, they offer a combined range of up to 90 miles (145 km), while Sport mode drops that figure to around 52 miles (84 km).

Charging is flexible: you can plug the bike directly into a standard outlet or remove the batteries and charge them separately. It takes 2.5 hours to go from 20% to 80%, while a full charge takes about six hours.

With a top speed of 70 mph (112 km/h) and eligibility for CBT (Compulsory Basic Training) riders in the UK, the Blackout retains the performance profile of the standard RM1S. The brushless hub motor might produce just 15 horsepower, but it’s the 193 lb-ft (261.6 Nm) of torque at the rear wheel that delivers that punchy, electric acceleration.

The bike features a CrMo steel frame, non-adjustable 37 mm front forks with 4.3 inches (110 mm) of travel, and K-Tech Razor Lite shocks at the rear, offering 3.1 inches (80 mm) of travel with preload and rebound adjustment.

Braking is handled by a 300 mm front disc and a 180 mm rear disc. With a seat height of 31 inches (787 mm) and a curb weight of 311 lb (141 kg), it’s an ideal commuter for urban environments. It rolls on spoked wheels wrapped in Dunlop K70 tires for added retro flair and grip.

Practical extras include a 2.64-gal (10-liter) storage tank with a USB-C port for device charging, as well as an analog speedometer with a digital screen for ride info. A GPS tracker adds a layer of security.

The Maeving RM1S Blackout starts at £8,995 (around US$11,200), with an estimated delivery time of 8–10 weeks. The first production unit is going to Ashley Walters, star of Top Boy and Adolescence.

The bike is sold directly via Maeving’s website and servicing handled by mobile engineers. Rather than pumping out bulky scooters with an identity crisis, the Coventry-based company continues to focus on making elegant electric bikes that feel like real motorcycles – and the RM1S Blackout is a shining example of that mission.

Source: Maeving