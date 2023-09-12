Maeving hits the highway for retro-stylish RM1S electric moto

Back in 2021, UK startup Maeving introduced a retro-styled chainless electric motorcycle powered by Bosch that was designed for short hops around town. Now the company has launched a highway-capable model called the RM1S.

Maeving's first e-moto is still available and can be had with a single battery for a maximum per-charge range of 40 miles (64 km) – though the WMTC range is given as 29 miles – or with two removable batteries for twice that. It's top speed of 45 mph (72 km/h) makes for stylish city or urban commutes, and a rider in the UK only needs to pass basic training before hitting the road.

For its second model, the company is heading for the highway with a new generation powertrain reported to bring "twice the power of our first model" to the e-mobility party. The 7-kW hub motor of the RM1S peaks at 10.5 kW and enables a top speed of 65 mph (105 km/h), but securing that basic training certificate will only allow a rider to use public and A-roads – an A1 license or higher will be needed to open up all types of roads.

The battery compartment has undergone a redesign to accommodate dual batteries made up of LG 21700 cells Maeving

The upcoming e-moto will only be offered in a dual-battery configuration, so the lower housing has been redesigned to accommodate two 2.7-kWh batteries packing LG 21700 cells for up to 80 miles between top-ups. It takes four hours to charge from empty over a UK wall outlet, but half that to go from 20% to 80% capacity. The "fuel tank" now provides 10 liters of lockable storage space.

Beyond those tasty nuggets, specs are somewhat lacking – though we do know that Maeving has improved the bobber seat, suspension and brakes.

For public roads and A-roads in the UK, riders will only need to complete a basic training course (CBT) Maeving

The Maeving RM1S is up for pre-order now at £7,495 (about US$9,350), with a bunch of tank color options available. The first hundred March 2024 delivery slots were snapped up within four hours of launch, but new batch slots for April are now taking deposits.

We've no official word on sales beyond the UK at this point, though Cycle World reports that the company is planning to enter the North American market in Q3 of this year.

Product page: RM1S