Startup turns on the retro charm for hand-built electric cafe racer

By Paul Ridden
December 07, 2021
With a per-charge range of up to 40 miles, the Maeving RM1 is most definitely a city commuter – though an optional second battery can be placed in the false fuel tank for double the range
The battery can be removed for charging indoors
The top speed is reported to be 45 mph, which can be limited to 28 mph for younger riders
The RM1 features a Bosch rear hub motor for low maintenance riding
Retro is always in, so the RM1's vintage cafe racer vibe is sure to be popular – in fact, the first production run has already sold out
If you're a city dweller, then your daily trip to work is likely a relatively short one. UK startup Maeving is looking to get you there without contributing to local pollution levels, and in retro style, with the launch of the RM1 electric cafe racer.

Like the Metacycle from Sondors, this new cafe racer-style electric moto features a rear hub motor, in this case from Bosch, so it doesn't have a chain to oil up or a belt – putting "nothing between the power and the wheel." Three ride modes are available, and the top speed is given as 45 mph (72 km/h), so this is a bike for tootling around town and city rather than exploring the highways and byways.

A side panel opens out and the battery can be removed for charging at the office or via a wall socket at home, and you can even carry an optional spare in the 10-liter faux fuel tank to double the per-charge range. Since each battery is reported good for 40 miles (64 km) per 3.5-hour charge, that's certainly something riders might want to consider.

Detailed specs are in short supply, but we can see dual spring shocks at the back, full fenders, a comfy looking single seat, a traditional non-digital speedo, and 19-inch Dunlop Gold Seal tires. And the cable tube running over the battery box is a nice styling touch. The RM1 can also be optioned with a service to locate the motorbike if it's not where you left it when you want to ride.

The company is currently showing off the RM1 at the Motorcycle Live expo in Birmingham, UK, which runs until December 11. The 2021 production run of 100 units has already sold out, but reservations are being accepted for the 2022 batch.

Each RM1 is hand built at the company's Coventry facility, and is currently only being sold in mainland UK for £4,995 (which converts to around US$6,600).

Source: Maeving

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

