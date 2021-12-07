Startup turns on the retro charm for hand-built electric cafe racer

If you're a city dweller, then your daily trip to work is likely a relatively short one. UK startup Maeving is looking to get you there without contributing to local pollution levels, and in retro style, with the launch of the RM1 electric cafe racer.

Like the Metacycle from Sondors, this new cafe racer-style electric moto features a rear hub motor, in this case from Bosch, so it doesn't have a chain to oil up or a belt – putting "nothing between the power and the wheel." Three ride modes are available, and the top speed is given as 45 mph (72 km/h), so this is a bike for tootling around town and city rather than exploring the highways and byways.

A side panel opens out and the battery can be removed for charging at the office or via a wall socket at home, and you can even carry an optional spare in the 10-liter faux fuel tank to double the per-charge range. Since each battery is reported good for 40 miles (64 km) per 3.5-hour charge, that's certainly something riders might want to consider.

The battery can be removed for charging indoors Maeving

Detailed specs are in short supply, but we can see dual spring shocks at the back, full fenders, a comfy looking single seat, a traditional non-digital speedo, and 19-inch Dunlop Gold Seal tires. And the cable tube running over the battery box is a nice styling touch. The RM1 can also be optioned with a service to locate the motorbike if it's not where you left it when you want to ride.

The company is currently showing off the RM1 at the Motorcycle Live expo in Birmingham, UK, which runs until December 11. The 2021 production run of 100 units has already sold out, but reservations are being accepted for the 2022 batch.

Each RM1 is hand built at the company's Coventry facility, and is currently only being sold in mainland UK for £4,995 (which converts to around US$6,600).

Source: Maeving