Video tour: Plus-sized tiny houses pushing the limits of life on wheels

By Adam Williams
March 14, 2024
Video tour: Plus-sized tiny houses pushing the limits of life on wheels
The massive Purple Heart Manor is one of five models to feature in our look at the biggest tiny houses on wheels
The massive Purple Heart Manor is one of five models to feature in our look at the biggest tiny houses on wheels
The Purple Heart Manor's exterior is finished in wood and faux stone
The Purple Heart Manor includes a small "catio" for the owner's beloved pet
The Purple Heart Manor's living room includes a custom chandelier
The Purple Heart Manor's living room is very spacious for a tiny house
The Purple Heart Manor's living room includes a sofa bed for guests
The Purple Heart Manor's kitchen is spacious and includes a large sink, custom cabinetry, a fridge/freezer, and an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove
The Denali XL Bunkhouse measures a total length of 41.4 ft (12.6 m)
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's kitchen is spacious and well-stocked for a tiny house. It includes a two-person breakfast bar and a dishwasher
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's living room features a relatively high ceiling and generous glazing
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's bathroom features a full-sized bathtub
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's master bedroom includes a storage-integrated king-sized bed
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's two loft bedrooms are reached by a staircase in the hallway
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's interior is finished in shiplap walls, with wood floors and a tongue and groove ceiling
The Tellico has a length of 45 ft (13.7 m) and is based on a quad-axle trailer
The Tellico is currently available for purchase and will set you back US$162,000
The Tellico's living room includes a sofa and a small coffee table
The Tellico's interior measures 400 sq m (37 sq m)
The Tellico's kitchen is quite well-stocked for a tiny house and includes a fridge/freezer, sink, dishwasher, radiant cooktop and cabinetry
The Tellico includes a downstairs master bedroom, which is located next to the bathroom
The Tellico features an open interior layout
The Orca Edition Park Model is priced at US$143,899
The Orca Edition Park Model features a spacious interior layout measuring 528 sq ft (50 sq m), all arranged on one floor
The Orca Edition Park Model's interior is filled with natural light thanks to its generous glazing
The Orca Edition Park Model is available in multiple finishes and materials
The Orca Edition Park Model's living room includes a sofa, fireplace, and a spot for a wall-mounted TV
The Orca Edition Park Model includes a well-stocked kitchen with full-size appliances, including a dishwasher and fridge
The Orca Edition Park Model's master bedroom is well-proportioned for a tiny house and includes lots of storage space
The Pisgah Park Model is a huge towable home, with a considerable length of 45 ft (13.7 m)
The Pisgah Park Model is arranged around its central porch area
The Pisgah Park Model's porch offers separation between the living and bedroom/bathroom areas
The Pisgah Park Model's living area includes a kitchen with a fridge/freezer, an oven with radiant electric cooktop, a built-in dishwasher, and cabinetry space
The Pisgah Park Model's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet
The Pisgah Park Model's main bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
The Pisgah Park Model's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft-style tiny house space with a low ceiling
Over the years, tiny houses have evolved beyond their humble DIY roots, with some designers pushing the practical limits of the small living movement to create huge towable homes that are more like luxury apartments on wheels. With this in mind, let's take a closer look at five of the largest and most impressive recent examples.

What passed for a massive tiny house back in 2017 is very different to what we consider particularly large now. The biggest model we'd seen back then was 38 ft (11 m) long, while the 30-ft (9.1-m) Vintage XL was also very spacious. These more recent plus-sized tiny houses we're highlighting, meanwhile, are all significantly over 40 ft (12.9 m) in length.

One drawback is that each will be awkward to tow and will require a permit to travel on a North American public road. Indeed, these things are meant more to be installed on land and then rarely, if ever, moved, blurring the already thin line between tiny house and trailer home. All the extra space goes to great use, however, and enables the tiny house designers to add luxurious features, large rooms, and full-size appliances that just wouldn't be possible in a more modestly sized dwelling.

Be sure to head to the gallery for more information and images on each tiny house mentioned and each one has its own video tour below.

Purple Heart Manor - Acorn Tiny Homes

Luxury and Magical Castle on wheels - Acorn Tiny Homes - The Purple Heart Manor

The Purple Manor Tiny House, by Acorn Tiny Homes, is very long, at 43 ft (13 m) and has a width of 10.6 ft (3.2 m). Both its exterior and interior are finished in different shades of purple, as per the owner's wishes.

Its layout is arranged around a large kitchen and living room, which includes a custom-made sofa bed, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, and a neat library style movable ladder. The owner's cat hasn't been forgotten either, and there's a kitty bridge and sitting area that leads to a "catio" (or cat patio) outside. Elsewhere lies a bathroom with a small tub, plus a master bedroom and a secondary loft bedroom.

Denali XL Bunkhouse - Timbercraft Tiny Homes

Timbercraft Denali XL Bunkhouse 3 Bedroom Tiny Home

The Denali XL Bunkhouse, by Timbercraft Tiny Homes, has enough space for the entire family – and perhaps even some friends too. It has a length of 41.4 ft (12.6 m), with its width coming in at 9.8 ft (2.9 m).

Its exterior features a charming cottage-like design, with board-and-batten siding. This high-end rustic style continues inside, with a spacious living room that has a high ceiling and a well-stocked kitchen. The home also boasts a master bedroom downstairs, plus two traditional loft-style bedrooms for guests, allowing it to sleep an impressive six people in total.

Tellico - Wind River Tiny Homes

FOR SALE! The Tellico Guided Walkthrough

The Tellico, by Wind River Tiny Homes, has a length of 45 ft (13.7 m) and a width of 12 ft (3.6 m), making it the joint-longest tiny house we've seen to date.

Its exterior is fronted by a substantial porch. The interior proper, meanwhile, is very airy and open, and it measures almost 400 sq ft (roughly 37 sq m), a large chunk of which is taken up by a spacious living area. Its well-stocked kitchen boasts full-size appliances and the home benefits from a downstairs bedroom plus there's also a secondary bedroom up in the loft area.

Orca Edition Park Model - Mint Tiny Homes

Step Inside Luxury Tiny Living: Explore the Orca Edition Park Model

Mint Tiny Homes definitely knows a thing or two about designing extra-large tiny houses and the firm used this experience to produce the spacious Orca Edition Park Model. It features a remarkably roomy interior that measures 44 ft (13.4 m) in length and has a width of 12 ft (3.6 m).

Unusually, its vast 528 sq ft (50 sq m) interior is arranged on a single floor, resembling a modern apartment. The kitchen and living areas are open, with full-size appliances and a sofa, while elsewhere lies a bathroom with a bathtub. There are two bedrooms in this one, both of which are quite large for a tiny house and both of which have lots of storage space.

Pisgah Park Model - Wind River Tiny Homes

The Pisgah 45' Park Model Tiny Home Guided Tour

The Pisgah Park Model, which is another tiny house by Wind River Tiny Homes, has a length of 45 ft (13.7 m) and a width of 12 ft (3.6 m). What sets this one apart, however, is not just its size, but its layout, which arranges the home around a large central porch.

The porch is envisioned as a general hangout area and doubles as a way to split the two main wings of the home. On one side lies the primary living area, which looks very spacious and open, with a living room and a kitchen. Over on the other side of the porch is the master bedroom, with an additional loft-style bedroom, as well as the bathroom.

That's it for our top five giants among tiny homes, let us know your favorites in the comments.

