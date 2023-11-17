Not-so-tiny Orca makes a splash with spacious apartment-like layout

Mint Tiny Homes definitely knows a thing or two about designing extra-large tiny houses and the Canadian firm has used this experience to produce a spacious and apartment-like living experience on wheels. Named the Orca Edition Park Model, the dwelling features a remarkably roomy interior that measures 528 sq ft (50 sq m), all of which is arranged on a single floor.

The Orca Edition Park Model measures 44 ft (13.4 m) in length, which is even bigger than the Purple Heart Manor, while its width is an extra-wide 12 ft (3.6 m), meaning, as the name suggests, it's considered a Park Model and is best suited to remaining on one site than being towed regularly. The home is based on a quadruple-axle trailer and is finished in board and batten engineered wood siding, with a sloping metal roof.

Visitors enter the tiny house through double glass doors into a spacious kitchen area. This consists of an oven, four-burner propane-powered stove, a full-size fridge/freezer, a sink, a full-size dishwasher, and a microwave. Its cabinetry includes a floor-to-ceiling pantry with adjustable shelving and there's also a central dining table.

The living room is adjacent and is furnished with a full-size sofa (though a sofa bed could potentially be installed for those who want more space for guests), coffee table, fireplace, and a spot for a wall-mounted TV.

A sliding door provides access to the Orca Edition Park Model's secondary bedroom, (there are no lofts in this one due to Canadian planning laws for a dwelling of its size). This space includes generous glazing and has plenty of headroom to stand upright, as well as enough room for a double bed and some storage.

Back in the main living area, on the other side of the kitchen is a small hallway. This hosts a laundry area with washer/dryer and storage space. The bathroom is nearby and is equipped with a vanity sink, a composting or flushing toilet, and a bathtub with shower.

The hallway joins onto the master bedroom, which contains a double bed, wardrobe space, and lots of glazing. The master bedroom also has its own door to access the outside.

The Orca Edition Park Model starts at US$143,899, though it comes with lots of different options, such as finishes and materials (two interior decor options are shown in the photos provided).

