© 2023 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Not-so-tiny Orca makes a splash with spacious apartment-like layout

By Adam Williams
November 17, 2023
Not-so-tiny Orca makes a splash with spacious apartment-like layout
The Orca Edition Park Model features a spacious interior layout measuring 528 sq ft (50 sq m), all arranged on one floor
The Orca Edition Park Model features a spacious interior layout measuring 528 sq ft (50 sq m), all arranged on one floor
View 10 Images
The Orca Edition Park Model is priced at US$143,899
1/10
The Orca Edition Park Model is priced at US$143,899
The Orca Edition Park Model features a spacious interior layout measuring 528 sq ft (50 sq m), all arranged on one floor
2/10
The Orca Edition Park Model features a spacious interior layout measuring 528 sq ft (50 sq m), all arranged on one floor
The Orca Edition Park Model includes a well-stocked kitchen with full-size appliances, including a dishwasher and fridge
3/10
The Orca Edition Park Model includes a well-stocked kitchen with full-size appliances, including a dishwasher and fridge
The Orca Edition Park Model's master bedroom is well-proportioned for a tiny house and includes lots of storage space
4/10
The Orca Edition Park Model's master bedroom is well-proportioned for a tiny house and includes lots of storage space
The Orca Edition Park Model's bedrooms have lots of headroom to stand upright, which is quite rare in a tiny house
5/10
The Orca Edition Park Model's bedrooms have lots of headroom to stand upright, which is quite rare in a tiny house
The Orca Edition Park Model features a small hallway that hosts a laundry area
6/10
The Orca Edition Park Model features a small hallway that hosts a laundry area
The Orca Edition Park Model is available in multiple finishes and materials
7/10
The Orca Edition Park Model is available in multiple finishes and materials
The Orca Edition Park Model's interior is filled with natural light thanks to its generous glazing
8/10
The Orca Edition Park Model's interior is filled with natural light thanks to its generous glazing
The Orca Edition Park Model's bathroom includes a bathtub with shower, a vanity sink and a composting or flushing toilet
9/10
The Orca Edition Park Model's bathroom includes a bathtub with shower, a vanity sink and a composting or flushing toilet
The Orca Edition Park Model's living room includes a sofa, fireplace, and a spot for a wall-mounted TV
10/10
The Orca Edition Park Model's living room includes a sofa, fireplace, and a spot for a wall-mounted TV
View gallery - 10 images

Mint Tiny Homes definitely knows a thing or two about designing extra-large tiny houses and the Canadian firm has used this experience to produce a spacious and apartment-like living experience on wheels. Named the Orca Edition Park Model, the dwelling features a remarkably roomy interior that measures 528 sq ft (50 sq m), all of which is arranged on a single floor.

The Orca Edition Park Model measures 44 ft (13.4 m) in length, which is even bigger than the Purple Heart Manor, while its width is an extra-wide 12 ft (3.6 m), meaning, as the name suggests, it's considered a Park Model and is best suited to remaining on one site than being towed regularly. The home is based on a quadruple-axle trailer and is finished in board and batten engineered wood siding, with a sloping metal roof.

Visitors enter the tiny house through double glass doors into a spacious kitchen area. This consists of an oven, four-burner propane-powered stove, a full-size fridge/freezer, a sink, a full-size dishwasher, and a microwave. Its cabinetry includes a floor-to-ceiling pantry with adjustable shelving and there's also a central dining table.

The living room is adjacent and is furnished with a full-size sofa (though a sofa bed could potentially be installed for those who want more space for guests), coffee table, fireplace, and a spot for a wall-mounted TV.

The Orca Edition Park Model is priced at US$143,899
The Orca Edition Park Model is priced at US$143,899

A sliding door provides access to the Orca Edition Park Model's secondary bedroom, (there are no lofts in this one due to Canadian planning laws for a dwelling of its size). This space includes generous glazing and has plenty of headroom to stand upright, as well as enough room for a double bed and some storage.

Back in the main living area, on the other side of the kitchen is a small hallway. This hosts a laundry area with washer/dryer and storage space. The bathroom is nearby and is equipped with a vanity sink, a composting or flushing toilet, and a bathtub with shower.

The hallway joins onto the master bedroom, which contains a double bed, wardrobe space, and lots of glazing. The master bedroom also has its own door to access the outside.

The Orca Edition Park Model's master bedroom is well-proportioned for a tiny house and includes lots of storage space
The Orca Edition Park Model's master bedroom is well-proportioned for a tiny house and includes lots of storage space

The Orca Edition Park Model starts at US$143,899, though it comes with lots of different options, such as finishes and materials (two interior decor options are shown in the photos provided).

Source: Mint Tiny Homes

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!