Higher Omega-3 levels linked to better COVID-19 outcomes

As the world marches on from the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, scientists are busy scrutinizing data from millions of cases to assemble an arsenal of information ranging from just how widespread the disease is in our body tissue after death, to the neurological issues that arise after infection. Now, a newly published study adds to this body of knowledge, indicating that higher levels of Omega-3 fatty acids in the body, attained either through eating fish or supplementation, seem to be linked to disease immunity and improved outcomes in those infected.

In forming their conclusions, researchers at the Fatty Acid Research Institute (FARI) in South Dakota examined data from the UK Biobank, a repository of health and genetic records for about 500,000 people. The team isolated 110,584 people in the group who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 infections as well as from 26,595 people whose records included data from COVID testing. The time range studied stretched from January 1, 2020 to March 23, 2021 and the participants had a mean age of 68, were roughly evenly split between male and female, and were mainly caucasian.

EPA and DHA, the Omega-3 compounds found in fish oil, have generally had mixed results in terms of their impact on human health. Some studies have shown that they don't prevent depression as once thought, nor do they reduce the risk of heart disease, while other research efforts have hinted that administering EPA alone (without DHA) can, in fact, help with cardiovascular health.

In the current analysis, researchers found that those with the highest levels of DHAs in their blood (over 8%) were 21% less likely to test positive for COVID-19 than those with the lowest levels (under 4%), and that the people who had the most DHA in their blood were 26% less likely to be hospitalized from infection with the virus. The results on death from infection were a bit more murky, with unadjusted models showing up to a 22% lower risk for higher DHA blood levels – when adjusted for other lifestyle factors, however, the difference became statistically insignificant.

"This study confirms previous findings that low Omega-3 status is associated with increased risk for hospitalization with COVID-19," said study lead and FARI president Dr. William S. Harris. "We extended these findings by also showing reduced risk for testing positive with the infection and by providing evidence that the risk for death may also be reduced. Furthermore, we identified the Omega-3 Index levels associated with the least (<4%) and greatest (>8%) protection from COVID-19. Altogether these results support the practice of increasing consumption of oily fish like salmon or Omega-3 fish oil supplements as a potential risk reduction strategy when it comes to COVID-19."

The reason why the fatty acids may be associated with better outcomes from COVID infections might have to do with the fact that marine sources of the compounds, EPA and DHA, are precursors for the production of anti-inflammatory substances in the body. These substances reduce the production of cytokines and help the body clear out cellular debris from inflammation, say the scientists.

The research has been published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Source: Fatty Acid Research Institute