© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Video: Pint-sized Pingora turns tiny house design on its head

By Adam Williams
April 26, 2024
Video: Pint-sized Pingora turns tiny house design on its head
The Pingora is currently available for purchase, priced at US$89,200
The Pingora is currently available for purchase, priced at US$89,200
View 9 Images
The Pingora is available in multiple finishes, both inside and out
1/9
The Pingora is available in multiple finishes, both inside and out
The Pingora's interior layout places the bedroom downstairs and the living room upstairs
2/9
The Pingora's interior layout places the bedroom downstairs and the living room upstairs
The Pingora's interior decor is made up of painted sheetrock walls, with a spruce tongue and groove ceiling and hardwood floor
3/9
The Pingora's interior decor is made up of painted sheetrock walls, with a spruce tongue and groove ceiling and hardwood floor
The Pingora's kitchen takes up the center of the home
4/9
The Pingora's kitchen takes up the center of the home
The Pingora's kitchen includes a sink, stove, fridge/freezer and, optionally, an oven
5/9
The Pingora's kitchen includes a sink, stove, fridge/freezer and, optionally, an oven
The Pingora's living room is accessed by storage-integrated steps
6/9
The Pingora's living room is accessed by storage-integrated steps
The Pingora's living room features a large window, framing excellent views of the surrounding area thanks to the room's raised position
7/9
The Pingora's living room features a large window, framing excellent views of the surrounding area thanks to the room's raised position
The Pingora has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m), which is definitely on the smaller side for a North American tiny house
8/9
The Pingora has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m), which is definitely on the smaller side for a North American tiny house
The Pingora is currently available for purchase, priced at US$89,200
9/9
The Pingora is currently available for purchase, priced at US$89,200
View gallery - 9 images

Wind River Tiny Homes recently completed a new tiny house named the Pingora. The towable home comes with a relatively affordable price tag and features a compact interior with an "upside-down" layout that positions the bedroom downstairs and the living room upstairs.

The Pingora is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m), which is smaller than most tiny houses we see in North America nowadays. For example, it's almost half the length of Wind River Homes' recent Pisgah Park Model. It's finished in textured engineered wood siding and comes in multiple colors, inside and out (as shown in the photos).

The home's decor is made up of painted sheetrock walls, with a spruce tongue and groove ceiling and hardwood floor. Its most notable feature is the layout which, as mentioned, places the bedroom downstairs and raises the living room to another level, like Baluchon's Ellèbore. This sort of layout tends to makes the bedroom seem a little more claustrophobic compared to typically laid-out tiny houses, which usually put the tiny house bedroom in the loft, though it offers some practical benefits too. The arrangement means that it's a lot easier to get into bed, especially as the owner ages.

The Pingora's interior layout places the bedroom downstairs and the living room upstairs
The Pingora's interior layout places the bedroom downstairs and the living room upstairs

The living room is situated directly above the bedroom and accessed by a few storage-integrated steps. It looks quite snug in there but has enough room for a sofa and a coffee table and TV, and it also has a large window, which will frame the view nicely given its raised position.

Nearby, back on the ground floor, is the kitchen. This takes up the center of the home and includes an electric cooktop, sink, a fridge/freezer, space for a washer/dryer, custom cabinetry and, optionally an oven. There's also a mini split air-conditioning unit installed for heating and cooling.

The Pingora's bathroom is situated on the opposite side of the home to the living room and looks quite snug. It has a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet. Above the bathroom is a small secondary loft that can be reached by ladder and offers a little extra storage space.

The Pingora's kitchen takes up the center of the home
The Pingora's kitchen takes up the center of the home

The home is currently available for purchase for US$89,200 and also comes in a larger version which has a length of 30 ft (9 m). Check out the video below for a tour.

FOR SALE! The Pingora Guided Walkthrough

Source: Wind River Tiny Homes

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHouseHomeTiny FootprintMicro-House
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!