© 2024 New Atlas
Architecture

Danish green-roof beach house boasts sustainable sophistication

By Bridget Borgobello
April 19, 2024
Danish green-roof beach house boasts sustainable sophistication
Heatherhill Beach House offers residents a tranquil sanctuary amidst Denmark's breathtaking landscape
Heatherhill Beach House offers residents a tranquil sanctuary amidst Denmark's breathtaking landscape

View 29 Images
The Heatherhill Beach House by Norm Architects seamlessly integrates with its scenic surroundings
1/29
The Heatherhill Beach House by Norm Architects seamlessly integrates with its scenic surroundings
The bathrooms seamlessly uphold the home's harmonious aesthetic
2/29
The bathrooms seamlessly uphold the home's harmonious aesthetic
Inside, lye-treated Douglas Fir planks from Dinesen envelop the floors, walls, and ceilings
3/29
Inside, lye-treated Douglas Fir planks from Dinesen envelop the floors, walls, and ceilings
The house is designed to optimize natural light ingress
4/29
The house is designed to optimize natural light ingress
Strategically placed windows illuminate the interior throughout the day
5/29
Strategically placed windows illuminate the interior throughout the day

The bathrooms seamlessly blend with the outdoors, providing a serene backdrop
6/29
The bathrooms seamlessly blend with the outdoors, providing a serene backdrop

The open-plan layout creates an airy and spacious atmosphere
7/29
The open-plan layout creates an airy and spacious atmosphere

Clean lines and minimalist architecture characterize the living spaces
8/29
Clean lines and minimalist architecture characterize the living spaces

The layout enhances the flow between rooms
9/29
The layout enhances the flow between rooms

Materiality is emphasized in every detail, with natural materials such as wood and brick creating a tactile and inviting environment
10/29
Materiality is emphasized in every detail, with natural materials such as wood and brick creating a tactile and inviting environment

Sedum living green roof that helps regulate indoor temperatures and mitigate storm-water runoff
11/29
Sedum living green roof that helps regulate indoor temperatures and mitigate storm-water runoff
The Heatherhill Beach House embodies a harmonious blend of modern design and natural elements
12/29
The Heatherhill Beach House embodies a harmonious blend of modern design and natural elements
Heatherhill Beach House offers residents a tranquil sanctuary amidst Denmark's breathtaking landscape
13/29
Heatherhill Beach House offers residents a tranquil sanctuary amidst Denmark's breathtaking landscape

Neutral furnishings preserve the simplicity of the home's design
14/29
Neutral furnishings preserve the simplicity of the home's design

Traditional brick flooring pays homage to Danish mid-century modernism, infusing the space with timeless elegance
15/29
Traditional brick flooring pays homage to Danish mid-century modernism, infusing the space with timeless elegance

Long views extend through the house, framing the breathtaking scenery
16/29
Long views extend through the house, framing the breathtaking scenery
A sunken living area offers a cozy spot to unwind
17/29
A sunken living area offers a cozy spot to unwind
18/29
Framed views of the natural landscape blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors
19/29
Framed views of the natural landscape blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors

The lounge area fosters a seamless connection with nature
20/29
The lounge area fosters a seamless connection with nature

A fireplace nook beckons for relaxation on cooler evenings
21/29
A fireplace nook beckons for relaxation on cooler evenings
Each surface and texture is thoughtfully selected to engage the senses
22/29
Each surface and texture is thoughtfully selected to engage the senses

The house unfolds gracefully from the sunken living room into the kitchen
23/29
The house unfolds gracefully from the sunken living room into the kitchen
The minimalist kitchen and silver travertine island
24/29
The minimalist kitchen and silver travertine island

Cedar cladding and a sedum roof adorn the exterior, creating a harmonious connection between the home and its environment
25/29
Cedar cladding and a sedum roof adorn the exterior, creating a harmonious connection between the home and its environment

Timber cladding and a sedum roof create a harmonious connection between the home and its environment
26/29
Timber cladding and a sedum roof create a harmonious connection between the home and its environment
The Heatherhill Beach House is nestled amid the picturesque hills of Jutland, Denmark
27/29
The Heatherhill Beach House is nestled amid the picturesque hills of Jutland, Denmark
The Heatherhill Beach House stands as a testament to the seamless integration of traditional Danish design
28/29
The Heatherhill Beach House stands as a testament to the seamless integration of traditional Danish design
The architecture draws the eye and holds attention, leading residents on a journey of discovery throughout the property
29/29
The architecture draws the eye and holds attention, leading residents on a journey of discovery throughout the property

View gallery - 29 images

Nestled amid the picturesque hills of Jutland, Denmark, the Heatherhill Beach House stands as a testament to the seamless integration of traditional Danish aesthetics with contemporary design elements. Conceived by Norm Architects, this holiday home boasts a green roof and calming central interior design concept, offering a serene coastal retreat.

The Heatherhill Beach House incorporates several sustainable features, including a sedum plant living green roof that helps regulate indoor temperatures and mitigate storm-water runoff. The home is predominantly constructed using timber, with the exterior clad in cedar, providing durability and weather resistance.

Inside, lye-treated Douglas Fir planks adorn the floors, walls, and ceilings, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The house is also strategically positioned on the plot to maximize natural light and ventilation, minimizing the need for artificial heating and cooling.

Framed views of the natural landscape blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors
Framed views of the natural landscape blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by the tranquil ambiance that permeates throughout the Heatherhill Beach House. Norm Architects has woven the structure into the natural landscape, minimizing its environmental footprint while maximizing its visual impact. The team strategically arranged the two volumes of the house to optimize both internal flow and external vistas, ensuring that every corner offers a breathtaking view of the scenic landscape.

The timber flooring and Douglas Fir walls and ceilings impart a rustic charm, coupled with a cozy fireplace nook. Ample built-in storage solutions maintain a clean and clutter-free environment throughout the home. The sunken living area seamlessly transitions into the minimalist kitchen, where a light, tone-on-tone color palette and abundant natural light create an airy and inviting atmosphere.

The Heatherhill Beach House by Norm Architects seamlessly integrates with its scenic surroundings
The Heatherhill Beach House by Norm Architects seamlessly integrates with its scenic surroundings

True to the ethos of the home, the floorplan elegantly blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors. This is also highlighted in the bathrooms, with the incorporation of natural elements and expansive picture windows. One bathroom even features an outdoor shower.

The architects have taken a ground-up approach, exploring the essence of a traditional Danish summerhouse while infusing it with contemporary elements. The result is a home that feels both timeless and fresh, offering a peaceful sanctuary amid the wild nature of Jutland.

Source: Norm Architects

View gallery - 29 images

Tags

ArchitectureGreen RoofsHomesustainable design
No comments
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!