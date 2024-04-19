Danish green-roof beach house boasts sustainable sophistication

Nestled amid the picturesque hills of Jutland, Denmark, the Heatherhill Beach House stands as a testament to the seamless integration of traditional Danish aesthetics with contemporary design elements. Conceived by Norm Architects, this holiday home boasts a green roof and calming central interior design concept, offering a serene coastal retreat.

The Heatherhill Beach House incorporates several sustainable features, including a sedum plant living green roof that helps regulate indoor temperatures and mitigate storm-water runoff. The home is predominantly constructed using timber, with the exterior clad in cedar, providing durability and weather resistance.

Inside, lye-treated Douglas Fir planks adorn the floors, walls, and ceilings, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The house is also strategically positioned on the plot to maximize natural light and ventilation, minimizing the need for artificial heating and cooling.

Framed views of the natural landscape blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors



Norm Architects

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by the tranquil ambiance that permeates throughout the Heatherhill Beach House. Norm Architects has woven the structure into the natural landscape, minimizing its environmental footprint while maximizing its visual impact. The team strategically arranged the two volumes of the house to optimize both internal flow and external vistas, ensuring that every corner offers a breathtaking view of the scenic landscape.

The timber flooring and Douglas Fir walls and ceilings impart a rustic charm, coupled with a cozy fireplace nook. Ample built-in storage solutions maintain a clean and clutter-free environment throughout the home. The sunken living area seamlessly transitions into the minimalist kitchen, where a light, tone-on-tone color palette and abundant natural light create an airy and inviting atmosphere.

The Heatherhill Beach House by Norm Architects seamlessly integrates with its scenic surroundings Norm Architects

True to the ethos of the home, the floorplan elegantly blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors. This is also highlighted in the bathrooms, with the incorporation of natural elements and expansive picture windows. One bathroom even features an outdoor shower.

The architects have taken a ground-up approach, exploring the essence of a traditional Danish summerhouse while infusing it with contemporary elements. The result is a home that feels both timeless and fresh, offering a peaceful sanctuary amid the wild nature of Jutland.

Source: Norm Architects

