SkyNest modular hammock tent works as a whole or in pieces

The SkyNest combines a hammock, bug mesh net and rainfly in a single package that can be used all together or in its separate components. It's claimed to be roomier than other hammock tents, and easier to set up.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the SkyNest is made by Hong Kong camping gear company TravelBird. And no, it isn't related to Snow Peak's discontinued Sky Nest hanging tent.

In the SkyNest's default configuration, its hammock, bug mesh and rainfly and are all zipped together along the edges. The whole 3.3-lb (1.5-kg) shebang can be stuffed into an included sack measuring 11 x 11 x 6.7 inches (279 x 279 x 170 mm).

Setting the SkyNest up is just a matter of pulling it out of the sack, laying it out on the ground between two trees, looping and tightening its two webbed nylon hammock straps around those trees, then staking its rainfly's six guy lines to the ground on either side. TravelBird claims the whole process takes just one minute, although that sounds a bit unlikely.

The user can then enter the tent from either side by unzipping the bug mesh. Once inside, they will find themselves in an interior that is said to be significantly wider than that of most other hammock tents. They can then store items such as water bottles, eyeglasses, flashlights or smartphones in an overhead utility bag that slides along the hammock's ridgeline.

The SkyNest's various features TravelBird

The hammock itself is made of two layers of 20-denier nylon – a waterproof layer on the bottom and a softer ripstop layer on top.

A third-party camping mattress can be inserted between those layers and hooked in place at the corners so it won't bunch up. TravelBird also offers a system-specific inflatable mattress, which is available as an optional extra. Four hooks on each side of the hammock additionally allow users to add an external third-party underquilt for keeping the chills out in cold weather.

The rainfly is made of silicone-coated 20-denier ripstop nylon which is PU3000mm waterproof and UPF50+ ultraviolet-light-blocking.

The SkyNest is rated to a maximum user weight of 200 kg (441 lb) TravelBird

And yes, the different parts of the SkyNest can be unzipped from one another and used on their own – or in couples. The hammock can be used by itself, for instance, or it can be slung loose like a chair with the rainfly forming an overhead canopy. The rainfly can likewise be suspended over cooking areas, or set up on the ground (supported by trekking poles) to form a simple shelter.

Assuming the SkyNest reaches production, a pledge of US$179 will get you a setup of your own – the planned retail price is $279. Its functionality is demonstrated in the video below.

SkyNest: Ultralight Hammock Tent, All-in-one, Quick-Setup

Source: Kickstarter

