For 33 years leaders from both the commercial and government sides of space exploration have gathered at the base of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to show off their top tech.

This year was certainly one of the more impressive installments of the Space Symposium, largely thanks to Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket and space capsule docked in front of the conference hall. But inside the exhibit space, there was plenty more eye candy to behold. In the following gallery we show you some of the highlights.

Sierra Nevada Corporation's STPSat-5 satellite is scheduled for launch in 2017 aboard a Spaceflight Inc. integrated Falcon 9 stack along with over 30 other vehicles. (Credit: Michael Franco/New Atlas)

Yet another model from Aerojet Rocketdyne, this is the AR1 booster engine. "Using an advanced oxidizer-rich staged combustion engine cycle, the liquid oxygen/kerosene AR1 will generate 500,000 lbf of thrust at sea level," says the company. "The thrust class enables the engine to be easily configured for use on multiple launch vehicles, including the Atlas V and the Advanced Boosters being considered for NASA's Space Launch System." (Credit: Michael Franco/New Atlas)

The Extravehicular Mobility Unit from UTC Aerospace Systems. "We use 18,000 parts to protect astronauts from the harsh environment of space, including a puncture-resistant outer layer to protect from micrometeroids traveling at 17,000 miles per hour," says the company. "To control temperature fluctuations ranging from -250 degrees F to +250 degrees F every 90 minutes, we provide a liquid cooling and ventilation garment under the suit that consists of 300 feet of thin tubing that circulates cooling water around the body." (Credit: Michael Franco/New Atlas)

Standing in stark contrast to all of the shiny mechanical surfaces at the Space Symposium was this plushy harbor seal from PARO. Known as a "therapeutic robot," the toy responds to light, voice, temperature and touch, and eventually forms its own personality based on its relationship with its human companion. The robot also generates warmth to help with verisimilitude. While it definitely stood out as one of the odder exhibits at the Space Symposium, the company representative said that PARO robots have already helped patients in hospital and nursing homes feel a connection that can help with their healing and mental health, and its goal is to try the robots out on longer space missions to help astronauts combat loneliness. (Credit: Michael Franco/New Atlas)

The Blue Origin crew capsule (Credit: Michael Franco/New Atlas)

Head through to the full gallery for a photographic tour of the 33rd annual Space Symposium.

