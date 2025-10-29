Beat the holidays with Sam’s Club membership at $15! Ends October 31

TL;DR: Get your first year of Sam’s Club membership for $15 through October 31 (MSRP $50).

The holidays are around the corner, and so are price hikes. Groceries, gifts, gas — everything’s up and will only go higher. But you can find solace and savings at Sam’s Club with exclusive savings on everything from Thanksgiving turkeys to 4K TVs.

Stocking up for Thanksgiving dinner? You’ll find everything you need from fresh produce to premium meats at prices that make it easy to feed a crowd without draining your wallet.

Need gifts for family, friends, and the kids? Discover everything from clothing, electronics, toys, to household staples.

Planning a road trip? Members also enjoy discounts on fuel at Sam’s Club gas stations nationwide.

And the best part? Getting started takes minutes:

Buy your Sam’s Club membership voucher here to get the discount.

Redeem your unique code when you sign up for your membership online.

Start saving immediately — both in-store and online.

Don’t miss this Sam’s Club membership deal: $15 until October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed to get this deal.

StackSocial prices subject to change.