Clean up your phone with ease for $30

TL;DR: Delete hundreds of images and files off your phone quicker than ever with a one-time purchase of AI-powered Cleaner Kit for iOS (Premium Plan) for $29.99 (MSRP $104.97).

So, how long have you been deleting those messages saying your phone is out of storage? Now, it’s quick and easy to delete excess files with the Premium Plan to the Cleaner Kit for iOS for $29.99 (MSRP $104.97) for a lifetime subscription.

It can be a real pain deleting everything one by one, but AI helps the app determine what’s unique and should be kept versus what’s junk or a duplicate.

Cleaner Kit helps you:

Reduce video file sizes with compression

Delete junk mail

Erase old events

Automatically get rid of duplicate photos and contacts

Separate blurry photos

With the ability to swipe left or right to keep or delete items, you can go through your phone 5x faster. Available to new users with iOS 15.0 or above, simply redeem your code within 30 days of purchase on the app to enjoy easy de-cluttering for life.

Their efficient tools also mean you don’t have to banish your favorite videos — just compress them to minimize the file size while preserving the quality. Doing it all in the app means you don’t have to keep bouncing files to sketchy websites.

Join over 280k users who’ve helped rate the app a whopping 4.5/5 stars on the App Store.

Free up your iPhone space today with a lifetime subscription to Cleaner Kit for iOS (Premium Plan) for $29.99 (MSRP $104.97).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

