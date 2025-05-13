Windows 10 is ending—this $15 upgrade will save your PC

TL;DR: Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for just $14.97 and get lifetime access to modern features, better security, and improved performance. Deal ends June 1.

Time is running out. Microsoft will officially end support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. Without security updates, your system could become a target for malware and other cyber threats. Luckily, you can avoid that risk with a lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro for just $14.97 (reg. $199) through June 1.

Why upgrade now?

Windows 11 Pro gives your PC a refreshed, modern interface along with powerful tools for multitasking, like Snap Layouts and Virtual Desktops. These features help streamline your workflow and easily switch between work, personal, or gaming setups.

You’ll also get Copilot, an AI assistant powered by OpenAI that lives on your desktop. It can help write, research, summarize PDFs, and more, like having ChatGPT built into your OS.

A boost for gamers

If you game on your PC, upgrading is a no-brainer. Windows 11 Pro includes DirectX 12 Ultimate, which enhances graphics rendering for smoother, more immersive visuals. You’ll also benefit from faster load times, better hardware optimization, and auto HDR support — all designed to improve gaming performance on newer titles.

Security and compatibility

This upgrade includes serious protection: biometric login, Smart App Control, encrypted authentication, and enhanced antivirus features.

To install, your device must have:

Windows 10 or higher

4GB RAM, 40GB storage, and a 1GHz or faster processor

