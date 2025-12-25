Watch: World's biggest snowman dwarfs city in northeastern China

If you're chionoandrophobic, we recommend looking away now. Standing about 62 ft (19 m) tall, measuring roughly 46 ft (14 m) long and 36 ft (11 m) wide, 2025's largest snowman has been erected in northeast China. The smiling icy monster required some 124,000 cubic feet (3,500 cubic meters) of snow, and has already become a big tourist attraction in the city of Harbin.

It took a mammoth effort to build, with a team of 64 sculptors and more than 100 construction workers involved in its 11-day creation, as well as some help from snow-making machines in order to make sure there was enough powder to finish the job. And the entire build was livestreamed for audiences around the globe.

Now, the snowman stands six stories high, dwarfing nearby buildings. But, given the nature of his materials, the giant only has a temporary home in Heilongjiang province.

The iconic fella has become a star attraction each winter in Harbin, after making its debut in 2019. Last winter, nearly 100 million tourists visited the city during the holidays, generating about more than US$19 billion. Harbin is also now home to the world's largest seasonal ice and snow theme park, Ice and Snow World, which opened on December 17.

He's just happy to be here Xinhua

And yes, chionoandrophobia is the fear of both snow and men, but as far as creepy snowmen go, we think Harbin's big guy looks fairly friendly.

He isn't the biggest snowman of all time, however – that record is still held by Olympia, the world's largest "snowperson," which stood 122 feet 1 inch (37.21 m) tall when it was built in Bethel, Maine in 2008.

Source: Xinhua