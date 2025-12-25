© 2025 New Atlas
Environment

Watch: World's biggest snowman dwarfs city in northeastern China

By Bronwyn Thompson
December 24, 2025
Watch: World's biggest snowman dwarfs city in northeastern China
The snowman took 64 sculptors and 100 construction workers 11 days to build
The snowman took 64 sculptors and 100 construction workers 11 days to build
View 2 Images
The snowman took 64 sculptors and 100 construction workers 11 days to build
1/2
The snowman took 64 sculptors and 100 construction workers 11 days to build
He's just happy to be here
2/2
He's just happy to be here

If you're chionoandrophobic, we recommend looking away now. Standing about 62 ft (19 m) tall, measuring roughly 46 ft (14 m) long and 36 ft (11 m) wide, 2025's largest snowman has been erected in northeast China. The smiling icy monster required some 124,000 cubic feet (3,500 cubic meters) of snow, and has already become a big tourist attraction in the city of Harbin.

It took a mammoth effort to build, with a team of 64 sculptors and more than 100 construction workers involved in its 11-day creation, as well as some help from snow-making machines in order to make sure there was enough powder to finish the job. And the entire build was livestreamed for audiences around the globe.

Now, the snowman stands six stories high, dwarfing nearby buildings. But, given the nature of his materials, the giant only has a temporary home in Heilongjiang province.

The iconic fella has become a star attraction each winter in Harbin, after making its debut in 2019. Last winter, nearly 100 million tourists visited the city during the holidays, generating about more than US$19 billion. Harbin is also now home to the world's largest seasonal ice and snow theme park, Ice and Snow World, which opened on December 17.

He's just happy to be here
He's just happy to be here

And yes, chionoandrophobia is the fear of both snow and men, but as far as creepy snowmen go, we think Harbin's big guy looks fairly friendly.

He isn't the biggest snowman of all time, however – that record is still held by Olympia, the world's largest "snowperson," which stood 122 feet 1 inch (37.21 m) tall when it was built in Bethel, Maine in 2008.

Source: Xinhua

Tags

EnvironmentChinaSnowWinterConstruction
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!