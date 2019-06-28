Within seconds, the hillside was gone and the mile-wide valley was filled with a mixture of rock, clay, splintered trees, and the remains of a dozen homes. In the disaster, 43 people died and 11 more were pulled alive from the mud. Not only was an entire rural community destroyed, but the State Route 530 road was obliterated, towns farther up the valley were cut off and had to make long detours to leave the area, and the river was dammed for weeks, resulting in extensive flooding followed by major downstream pollution as the mud and silt washed out. Meanwhile, the nearby town of Arlington became the base of relief operations for the Red Cross and National Guard with my daughter's school being turned into an evacuation center.