Finalist in The Photojournalist category of the 2018 EyeEm Awards. From the photographer: "This photo was taken in the city of Moscow on the holiday dedicated to the city. It was a great day to look for a photo frame. The guy fell from the sky and he had a choice between the girls, to whom to fall into the arms of love, but he was not determined and flew between them." (Credit: EyeEm/Denis)