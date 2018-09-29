Gallery: Magical moments in time from the 2018 EyeEm Photography AwardsView gallery - 57 images
Billed as the world's largest single photography competition, the 2018 edition of the EyeEm Awards drew more than 700,000 submissions from 100,000 photographers around the world. The jury have now sifted through this mountain of imagery to present this year's finalists. Here we take a look at the best of the bunch.
The EyeEm Awards accepted submissions in June and July this year and was open to all photographers, no matter their experience, skill or backgrounds. The jury, made up of industry figures from Adidas, WeTransfer, Archdaily, and Focus magazine, assessed the submissions and sorted the 10 best ones into a range of categories.
The Architect category finalists include some simply stunning images, such as this shot of The MAAT Museum in Lisbon, Portugal.
Others, such as The Traveler category, tell unique tales of adventure, serendipity and sound technical skill.
There are nine categories in all, with The Great Outdoors, The Photojournalist, The Portraitist, The Street Photographer, The Creative, The Still Life Photographer and The Fashion Photographer making up the others. All finalists have their work showcased by EyeEm, beginning at the awards ceremony during Berlin Photo Week on October 13.
There, the Photographer of the Year will also be revealed, who stands to win a trip to Berlin for photo week, a Sony Alpha camera and mentorship from senior photo editors throughout the year.
To see our highlights from the competition, jump on into the gallery.
Source: EyeEm Awards
