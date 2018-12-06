Razer releases bezel-hating ultraportable gaming laptopView gallery - 6 images
Earlier this year, Razer launched a new version of its 15.6 inch flagship gaming laptop, the Blade. But if you're looking for even more mobile-friendly gaming performance, the company has you covered with its smaller Blade Stealth ultraportable. The latest versions now sport really thin bezels down the sides of the Full HD or 4K display, Intel's Whisky Lake processor and an impressive 13 hour battery life.
"The Blade Stealth has excelled at being the best productivity laptop on the market," said Razer's Min-Liang Tan. "We pushed the boundaries further by incorporating Nvidia graphics with up to four times the graphics performance while continuing to keep the system incredibly compact and thin. The results of our efforts have lead Razer to create one of the world's most powerful ultraportable laptops ever."
The Stealth's 13.3-inch display can be had in touch-enabled 4K with 100 percent sRGB color space support, or non-touch Full HD configurations. All model options feature a Micro Edge design that cuts the bezels at the side down to just 4.6 mm (0.18 in) for almost edge-to-edge onscreen action. And they're all custom calibrated for optimum color accuracy out of the box, too.
One of the Full HD offerings comes with Intel UHD Graphics 620 only, but another 1080p configuration and the 4K model both have integrated and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics cooked in (with 4 GB of GDDR5 video RAM). The GeForce-packing configurations make use of Nvidia's Optimus technology to chop and change between integrated and dedicated GPUs to help maximize performance and battery life.
Inside, all Stealth configurations are powered by a 1.8 GHz 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor that can be turbo-boosted up to 4.6 GHz. The 4K model gets 512 GB of PCIe M.2 storage and 16 GB of LPDDR3 dual-channel RAM, while the FHD version with Nvidia graphics comes with 256 GB of PCIe M.2 storage and 16 GB of RAM. The base FHD model (with integrated graphics only) has 256 GB of M.2 SATA storage and 8 GB of RAM.
All flavors come wrapped in a matte black unibody aluminum frame, and boast Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C connectivity, as well as a couple of Type A USB 3.1 ports, Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.
There's an anti-ghosting backlit keyboard and glass trackpad pairing, and a 720p webcam comes as standard, together with – for the first time in a Blade laptop – an IR camera that's compatible with Windows Hello.
Four upward-firing speakers are driven by a SmartAmp and support Dolby Atmos for lifelike immersion and sonic clarity. And finally, the 53.1 Wh battery gives per charge use of up to 13 hours, which is topped up over USB-C.
The new Blade Stealth gaming laptops start at US$1,399 and are available now.
Product page: Razer Blade Stealth
