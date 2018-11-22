Structural Awards honor the most impressive engineering feats of 2018View gallery - 42 images
The winners of the Structural Awards 2018 have been announced. Hosted by the Institution of Structural Engineers in the UK, this annual competition recognizes the most impressive feats of engineering in the world. This year's top prize was awarded to the sleek and elegant Tamina Canyon Crossing in Switzerland, while the rest of the honors went to an assortment of outstanding bridges, stadiums, and other buildings.
Held annually since 1968, the Structural Awards are divided into 14 categories based on the structural characteristics of the projects and the challenges that may pose, rather than specifically what kind of structure they may be. The winners in each category were selected from a shortlist of 53 projects, and one of those entries also receives the Supreme Award for Structural Engineering Excellence.
This year, the top honor went to the Tamina Canyon Crossing in Bad Ragaz, Canton St. Gallen, Switzerland. This minimalistic concrete structure, which also picked up the Award for Vehicle Bridges, spans 473 m (1,552 ft) and stands 200 m (656 ft) above the gorge.
"This is undoubtedly an outstanding engineering solution, and the judges were impressed by the elegance, clarity and economy of the design," reads the judge's comment. "The judges noted the efficiency of the structural system, as well as the beautiful way that the design integrates with its spectacular surroundings."
Among the other winners is the Dubai Frame, which picked up the Award for Tall or Slender Structures for obvious reasons. Looking like a giant picture frame, the Dubai Frame is made up of two towers standing 150 m (492 ft) tall, with a sky bridge connecting them at the top. This serves as an observation deck for visitors to take in a 360-degree view of the city of Dubai.
The Stability Frame for the Hywind Scotland Project nabbed the Award for Structures in Extreme Conditions. This structure was designed to lift several wind turbines onto a huge floating base, all while dealing with wind and waves. Once the whole structure was put together, it was then towed from Norway to Scotland.
And finally, the Victoria & Albert Exhibition Road Quarter in London was given the Award for Construction Integration. A new 1,100-sq-m (11,840-sq-ft) underground gallery space was installed beneath a courtyard, between existing museum buildings that were to remain untouched. The end result is a striking new courtyard space with a cafe and windows into the space below.
Check out the full list of winners in our gallery.
