"To be able to cast the building, snice is produced – a mixture of snow and ice made of water from the river," explains the hotel's website. "The snice is sprayed onto molds, which are removed once the structure has consolidated. The rooms are constructed in a classic, catenary arch shape, which is self-supporting and incredibly strong. Room after room is filled with snow and ice in the right amounts, so when the artists arrive they can get started and immediately turn their sketches into reality."